    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report
Press Release : Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2021 webcast and conference call

07/20/2021 | 11:45am EDT
Idorsia will publish its half year financial results 2021 on Tuesday July 27, 2021, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Time: 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Dial in numbers: CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN: 96547190#

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew C. Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Attachment 

   -- Press Release PDF 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4cd78f6-6e05-4a02-8dca-4e047d4fef2d

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

