Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Idorsia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 -3-

06/28/2021 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland -- a European biotech-hub -- Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet -- the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 900 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Attachment 

   -- Press Release PDF 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7eac7d78-c3d8-46dc-89ef-daecf31b136f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about IDORSIA LTD
01:38aIDORSIA  : Begins Phase 3 Registration Study For Selatogrel in Heart Attack
MT
01:00aPRESS RELEASE  : Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 -3-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE  : Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 -2-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE  : Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogre..
DJ
01:00aIdorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the trea..
GL
06/09IDORSIA  : Daridorexant Shows Sleep Improvement in Insomnia Patients
MT
06/09PRESS RELEASE  : Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia..
DJ
06/09Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
GL
05/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vonovia, Amazon, Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei...
05/25IDORSIA  : Wins EU Approval For Ponvory In Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34,9 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2021 -642 M -699 M -699 M
Net Debt 2021 416 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 372 M 4 767 M 4 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 137x
EV / Sales 2022 48,0x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart IDORSIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Idorsia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDORSIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,16 CHF
Average target price 30,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Executive VP & Head-Global Clinical Development
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDORSIA LTD2.51%4 767
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.51%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.39.49%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.96%57 013
BIONTECH SE182.16%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.77%50 308