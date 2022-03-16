IDOX : Progressive Note – Idox – Flying above the turbulence

Today's AGM trading update for the period 1 November 2021 to date confirms that Idox is trading in line with expectations, with the integration of recent acquisitions running to plan. At present, the geo-political situation and industry-wide recruitment issues are on the radar but not causing significant impacts.
80
▪
70
60
50
40
30
Today's AGM trading update confirms that Idox continues to perform in line with management's expectations, both operationally and financially. The resilience of the business and its markets is showing through. Furthermore, the order book visibility remains good, giving management confidence - and allowing us to retain our revenue and profit forecasts.
12m high/low
77p/60p
Source: LSE Data (priced as at prior close)
KEY DATA
Net (Debt)/Cash
£(8.1)m (at 31/10/21)
Enterprise value
£290.5m
Index/market
AIM
Next news
Update, May 2022
Shares in Issue (m)
445.4
Chairman
Chris Stone
Chief Executive
David Meaden
Chief Financial
Anoop Kang
Officer
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Idox is a software business selling to UK Public Sector and global Engineering clients.
The update states that Idox continues to win new contracts and extend existing ones in both the Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management businesses.
Aligned Assets, thinkWhere and exegesis, the three acquisitions made in 2021, are integrating well and running to plan. The statement also confirms that there is 'good line of sight over an attractive M&A pipeline', which gives us encouragement that Idox will continue to execute on this part of its 'fly' phase.
The statement also makes reference, following the announcement on 21 February, to the fact that Anoop Kang is joining the board in the role of CFO, with Rob Grubb, the previous incumbent, moving to a more strategic, M&A focused role. Anoop has significant listed PLC level experience, with a particular track record in investor relations and financial reporting, and control across diverse organisations - experience that clearly complements Rob Grubb's new role.
The statement notes current geo-political uncertainties and that there are challenges to recruiting within the industry - although it does not suggest that either are causing significant issues at present. A further trading update is to be issued after the close of the half year ending 30 April 2022.
This update provides us with further evidence of the resilience of the business and the logic of its strategy. Idox, and its management, continues to deliver on its four pillars strategy: revenue expansion, gross margin improvement, simplicity and communication - the value of the latter two being particularly appreciated at this time.
Source: Company Information and Progressive Equity Research estimates.
This publication should not be seen as an inducement under MiFID II regulations.
Please refer to important disclosures at the end of the document.
16 March 2022
Financial Summary: Idox
Year end: October (£m unless shown)
PROFIT & LOSS
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Revenue
68.0
62.2
70.2
74.0
77.7
Adj EBITDA
19.6
19.5
22.8
25.0
26.5
Adj EBIT
12.7
12.7
15.6
17.4
18.7
Reported PBT
2.7
7.3
9.1
10.9
11.7
Fully Adj PBT
10.5
12.4
14.6
16.5
17.8
NOPAT
10.3
10.3
12.7
13.4
14.4
Reported EPS (p)
0.1
1.3
1.6
1.9
2.1
Fully Adj EPS (p)
1.8
2.4
2.6
2.8
3.0
Dividend per share (p)
0.3
0.4
0.5
0.6
0.7
CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Operating cash flow
22.0
10.0
23.8
25.6
24.8
Free Cash flow
11.5
(4.4)
12.9
14.2
13.4
FCF per share (p)
2.6
(1.0)
2.9
3.2
3.0
Acquisitions
(0.6)
(10.5)
(3.2)
(1.5)
(1.5)
Disposals
(0.3)
10.7
1.0
0.0
0.0
Shares issued
(0.1)
0.1
0.8
0.8
0.8
Net cash flow
10.3
(11.3)
9.5
11.0
9.5
Overdrafts / borrowings/bonds
(46.9)
(26.4)
(26.4)
(26.4)
(26.4)
Cash & equivalents
30.8
18.3
27.8
38.8
48.3
Net (Debt)/Cash
(16.1)
(8.1)
1.4
12.4
21.9
NAV AND RETURNS
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Net asset value
47.0
60.8
74.1
80.6
86.6
NAV/share (p)
10.6
13.6
16.6
18.0
19.4
Net Tangible Asset Value
(34.7)
(31.2)
(9.3)
(2.0)
5.2
NTAV/share (p)
(7.8)
(7.0)
(2.1)
(0.5)
1.2
Average equity
45.8
53.9
63.7
70.0
76.4
Post-tax ROE (%)
23.0%
22.9%
22.9%
23.6%
23.3%
METRICS
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Revenue growth
N/A
(8.6%)
12.9%
5.4%
5.0%
Adj EBITDA growth
(0.3%)
16.8%
9.6%
6.0%
Adj EBIT growth
0.2%
22.9%
11.3%
7.5%
Adj PBT growth
17.4%
18.3%
12.8%
7.9%
Adj EPS growth
32.9%
10.4%
7.2%
7.9%
Dividend growth
N/A
33.3%
23.8%
21.2%
16.7%
Adj EBIT margins
18.7%
20.5%
22.3%
23.5%
24.1%
VALUATION
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
EV/Sales (x)
4.3
4.7
4.1
3.9
3.7
EV/EBITDA (x)
14.8
14.9
12.7
11.6
11.0
EV/NOPAT (x)
28.2
28.2
22.9
21.7
20.2
PER (x)
35.5
26.7
24.2
22.5
20.9
Dividend yield
0.5%
0.6%
0.8%
0.9%
1.1%
FCF yield
4.1%
(1.6%)
4.6%
5.1%
4.8%
Source: Company information and Progressive Equity Research estimates
2
16 March 2022
Disclaimers and Disclosures
Copyright 2022 Progressive Equity Research Limited ("PERL"). All rights reserved. Progressive's research is commissioned by the subject company under contract and is freely available to the public and all institutional investors. Progressive does not offer investors the ability to trade securities. Our publications should not, therefore, be considered an inducement under MiFID II regulations. PERL provides professional equity research services, and the companies researched pay a fee in order for this research to be made available. This report has been commissioned by the subject company and prepared and issued by PERL for publication in the United Kingdom only. All information used in the publication of this report has been compiled from publicly available sources that are believed to be reliable; however, PERL does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this report. Opinions contained in this report represent those of the research department of PERL at the time of publication, and any estimates are those of PERL and not of the companies concerned unless specifically sourced otherwise. PERL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom (registration number 697355).
This document is provided for information purposes only, and is not a solicitation or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe, or underwrite securities or units. Investors should seek advice from an Independent Financial Adviser or regulated stockbroker before making any investment decisions. PERL does not make investment recommendations. Any valuation given in a research note is the theoretical result of a study of a range of possible outcomes, and not a forecast of a likely share price. PERL does not undertake to provide updates to any opinions or views expressed in this document.
This document has not been approved for the purposes of Section 21(2) of the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom. It has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. It is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
PERL does not hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this report. However, PERL's directors, officers, employees and contractors may have a position in any or related securities mentioned in this report. PERL or its affiliates may perform services or solicit business from any of the companies mentioned in this report.
The value of securities mentioned in this report can fall as well as rise and may be subject to large and sudden swings. In addition, the level of marketability of the shares mentioned in this report may result in significant trading spreads and sometimes may lead to difficulties in opening and/or closing positions. It may be difficult to obtain accurate information about the value of securities mentioned in this report. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance.
To arrange a meeting with the management team, or for further information about Progressive, please contact: Keith Hodgskiss