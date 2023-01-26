Idox : Annual Report 2022

Idox plc (AIM: IDOX), a leading supplier of specialist information management software and solutions to the public and asset intensive sectors, is pleased to report its financial results for the year ended 31 October 2022.
Financial highlights
Revenue
Revenue increased by 6% to £66.2m (2021: £62.2m), driven by growth in Public Sector Software.
Recurring revenue1 increased by 12% to £40.5m (2021: £36.3m), and now account for 61% of the Group's
total revenue (2021: 58%).
Profit
Adjusted2 EBITDA increased by 15% to £22.5m (2021: £19.5m).
Adjusted2 EBITDA margin improved to 34% (2021: 31%), driven by operational improvements, acquisitions, and business mix.
Statutory operating profit increased by 13% to £8.7m (2021: £7.6m).
Statutory operating profit margin improved to 13% (2021: 12%).
Statutory profit before tax £6.6m (2021: £7.3m).
Adjusted3 diluted EPS increased by 7% to 2.44p (2021: 2.27p).
Statutory diluted EPS decreased to 1.24p (2021: 1.34p).
Cash and debt
Net debt4 at 31 October 2022 reduced by 18% to £6.7m (2021: £8.1m).
Free cashflow5 generation of £7.2m (2021: £9.7m).
Acquisition of LandHawk in the year for £1.1m.
Dividend
Final dividend of 0.5p per share (2021: 0.4p) declared, reflecting continuing growth opportunities, our strong financial position and our confidence in the future.
Idox has delivered a resilient performance in a year of economic uncertainty and maintained good progress against the Group's strategic goals:
Record full year order intake up 19% on FY21 to £74m, with good wins across the Group, providing good visibility into FY23.
Good growth of revenue and profit in Public Sector Software (PSS) buoyed by FY21 acquisitions; stable performance in Engineering Information Management (EIM) despite difficult market conditions.
Contract wins and extensions which increase average tenure across both our PSS and EIM businesses.
Further enhancement of the Group's geographic information system mapping (GIS) capabilities with the acquisition of LandHawk, following on from the three FY21 acquisitions of Aligned Assets, thinkWhere and exeGesIS.
Continued upscaling of the Pune, India, centre of excellence to increase capacity, efficiency, capability, and knowledge sharing.
Clear focus on innovation and consolidation of our product portfolio, including our continuing journey to transition to cloud across the portfolio.
Current trading and outlook
The Group has enjoyed an encouraging start to FY23, with trading in line with the Board's expectations.
High levels of recurring revenue, contract renewals, orderbook and pipeline, providing good visibility which leaves us well placed in our aim to grow the business by double digits in FY23.
We continue to target further acquisitions to leverage our platform.
