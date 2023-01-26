Idox : Annual Report 2022

Notes to the Company financial statements

Company statement of changes in equity

Notes to the accounts

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Independent Auditor's report to the members of Idox plc

Report of the Audit Committee

Financial and operational highlights

Strategic Report - Financial and Operational Highlights

For the year ended 31 October 2022

Idox plc (AIM: IDOX), a leading supplier of specialist information management software and solutions to the public and asset intensive sectors, is pleased to report its financial results for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Financial highlights

Reconciliations between adjusted and statutory earnings are contained on pages 118 to 119.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 6% to £66.2m (2021: £62.2m), driven by growth in Public Sector Software.

Recurring revenue 1 increased by 12% to £40.5m (2021: £36.3m), and now account for 61% of the Group's

total revenue (2021: 58%).

Profit

Adjusted 2 EBITDA increased by 15% to £22.5m (2021: £19.5m).

Adjusted 2 EBITDA margin improved to 34% (2021: 31%), driven by operational improvements, acquisitions, and business mix.

EBITDA margin improved to 34% (2021: 31%), driven by operational improvements, acquisitions, and business mix.

Statutory operating profit margin improved to 13% (2021: 12%).

Statutory profit before tax £6.6m (2021: £7.3m).

Adjusted 3 diluted EPS increased by 7% to 2.44p (2021: 2.27p).

Statutory diluted EPS decreased to 1.24p (2021: 1.34p).

Cash and debt

Net debt 4 at 31 October 2022 reduced by 18% to £6.7m (2021: £8.1m).

Free cashflow 5 generation of £7.2m (2021: £9.7m).

generation of £7.2m (2021: £9.7m). Acquisition of LandHawk in the year for £1.1m.

Dividend

Final dividend of 0.5p per share (2021: 0.4p) declared, reflecting continuing growth opportunities, our strong financial position and our confidence in the future.

1