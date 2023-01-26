Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-01-25 am EST
63.20 GBX   +0.64%
02:33aIdox : Annual Report 2022
PU
02:33aIdox : FY22 Investor presentation
PU
02:02aEarnings Flash (IDOX.L) IDOX Reports FY22 Revenue GBP66.2M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Idox : FY22 Investor presentation

01/26/2023 | 02:33am EST
Idox plc

Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022

26 January 2023

Agenda

  • FY22 Highlights
  • Financial review
  • Strategy and operations
  • Buy and build
  • ESG
  • Outlook

David Meaden

Anoop Kang

CEO

CFO

Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022

2

Operational highlights FY22

Record full year order intake in up 19% to £74m on FY21 (£62m), providing good visibility into FY23.

Contract wins and extensions which increase average tenure across both our PSS and EIM Public Sector Software (PSS) and Engineering Information Management (EIM) businesses.

Further enhancement of the Group's geographic information system mapping (Geospatial)capabilities with the acquisition of LandHawk.

Good growth of revenue and profit in Public Sector Software (PSS) buoyed by FY21 acquisitions; stable performance in Engineering Information Management (EIM) despite difficult market conditions.

Continued upscaling of Pune, India, centre of excellence to increase efficiency, capability and knowledge sharing.

Clear focus on innovation and consolidation of our product portfolio, including our continuing journey to transition to cloud across the portfolio.

Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022

3

Financial review

Anoop Kang

Idox plc - FY Results presentation

4

Financial highlights FY22

  • Positive impact of FY21 acquisitions on revenue.
  • Recurring revenues increased in the year with strong performance in local government, Idox Cloud and FY21 acquisitions.
  • Improved earnings in year despite inflationary cost pressures in market.
  • Strong cash generation has further reduced net debt.
  • High levels of headroom in banking facilities to fund acquisitions.
  • Final dividend up 25% at 0.5p per share (2021: 0.4p), reflecting continuing growth opportunities, strong financial position and confidence in the future.

£66.2m

£40.5m

£74m

FY21: £62.2m

FY21: £36.3m

FY21: £62m

Revenue

Recurring revenue

Order book

+6%

+12%

+19%

£22.5m

2.44p

£6.7m

FY21: £19.5m

FY21: 2.27p

FY21: £8.1m

Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted FD EPS

Net Debt

+15%

+7%

-18%

  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before amortisation, depreciation, restructuring, acquisition costs, impairment, corporate finance costs and share option costs.

Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

