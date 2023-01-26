|
Idox : FY22 Investor presentation
Idox plc
Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022
26 January 2023
FY22 Highlights
Financial review
Strategy and operations
Buy and build
ESG
Outlook
David Meaden
Anoop Kang
CEO
CFO
Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022
|
2
Operational highlights FY22
Record full year order intake in up 19% to £74m on FY21 (£62m), providing good visibility into FY23.
Contract wins and extensions which increase average tenure across both our PSS and EIM Public Sector Software (PSS) and Engineering Information Management (EIM) businesses.
Further enhancement of the Group's geographic information system mapping (Geospatial)capabilities with the acquisition of LandHawk.
Good growth of revenue and profit in Public Sector Software (PSS) buoyed by FY21 acquisitions; stable performance in Engineering Information Management (EIM) despite difficult market conditions.
Continued upscaling of Pune, India, centre of excellence to increase efficiency, capability and knowledge sharing.
Clear focus on innovation and consolidation of our product portfolio, including our continuing journey to transition to cloud across the portfolio.
Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022
3
Idox plc - FY Results presentation
4
Financial highlights FY22
-
Positive impact of FY21 acquisitions on revenue.
-
Recurring revenues increased in the year with strong performance in local government, Idox Cloud and FY21 acquisitions.
-
Improved earnings in year despite inflationary cost pressures in market.
-
Strong cash generation has further reduced net debt.
-
High levels of headroom in banking facilities to fund acquisitions.
-
Final dividend up 25% at 0.5p per share (2021: 0.4p), reflecting continuing growth opportunities, strong financial position and confidence in the future.
£66.2m
|
£40.5m
|
£74m
FY21: £62.2m
|
FY21: £36.3m
|
FY21: £62m
Revenue
|
Recurring revenue
|
Order book
+6%
|
+12%
|
+19%
|
£22.5m
|
2.44p
|
£6.7m
FY21: £19.5m
|
FY21: 2.27p
|
FY21: £8.1m
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
Adjusted FD EPS
|
Net Debt
+15%
|
+7%
|
-18%
|
-
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before amortisation, depreciation, restructuring, acquisition costs, impairment, corporate finance costs and share option costs.
Financial Year Ended 31 October 2022
5
