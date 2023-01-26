Idox : FY22 Investor presentation

Contract wins and extensions which increase average tenure across both our PSS and EIM Public Sector Software (PSS) and Engineering Information Management (EIM) businesses.

Record full year order intake in up 19% to £74m on FY21 (£62m), providing good visibility into FY23.

Further enhancement of the Group's geographic information system mapping (Geospatial)capabilities with the acquisition of LandHawk.

Good growth of revenue and profit in Public Sector Software (PSS) buoyed by FY21 acquisitions; stable performance in Engineering Information Management (EIM) despite difficult market conditions.