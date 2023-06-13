Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IDOX plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDOX   GB0002998192

IDOX PLC

(IDOX)
  Report
2023-06-13
68.84 GBX   -0.23%
Idox issues third earn-out for Aligned Assets acquisition

06/13/2023 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Idox PLC - Reading, England-based supplier of information management software for public and "asset intensive" sectors - Issues 814,336 new shares at one penny each as part of the third earn-out consideration regarding its acquisition of Aligned Assets Ltd, originally announced back in June 2021. Says the earn-out consists of GBP500,000 in cash, which will be paid in full on June 14. The total consideration of the acquisition was GBP10.5 million, of which GBP7.5 million was paid in cash. The total earn-out consideration was made up of a payment of GBP1.5 million in cash and 2.4 million shares, payable over a 24-month period.

Current stock price: 68.80, down 0.3% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 12%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 73,1 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net income 2023 8,90 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1,15 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,3x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 310 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
EV / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 595
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart IDOX PLC
Duration : Period :
IDOX plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDOX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,00 GBX
Average target price 81,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Meaden Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anoop Singh Kang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Legdon Chief Operating Officer
Philip Edward Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDOX PLC6.65%388
ORACLE CORPORATION42.44%314 338
SAP SE28.31%155 214
SERVICENOW, INC.37.54%111 313
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.32%43 679
HUBSPOT, INC.80.22%25 865
