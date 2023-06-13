Idox issues third earn-out for Aligned Assets acquisition

Idox PLC - Reading, England-based supplier of information management software for public and "asset intensive" sectors - Issues 814,336 new shares at one penny each as part of the third earn-out consideration regarding its acquisition of Aligned Assets Ltd, originally announced back in June 2021. Says the earn-out consists of GBP500,000 in cash, which will be paid in full on June 14. The total consideration of the acquisition was GBP10.5 million, of which GBP7.5 million was paid in cash. The total earn-out consideration was made up of a payment of GBP1.5 million in cash and 2.4 million shares, payable over a 24-month period.

Current stock price: 68.80, down 0.3% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 12%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

