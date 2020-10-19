Log in
IDP Education Limited    IEL   AU000000IEL5

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

(IEL)
IDP Education : 2020 AGM PresentationOpens in a new Window

10/19/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

IDP Education

Annual General Meeting, 20 October 2020

1 | FY20 AGM Presentation | 20 October 2020

The material in this presentation has been prepared by IDP Education Limited

(ASX: IEL) ABN 59 117 676 463 ("IDP Education") and is general background

information about IDP Education's activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. In particular you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements regarding our belief, intent or expectations with respect to IDP Education's businesses, market conditions and/or results of operations, as although due care has been used in the preparation of such statements, actual results may vary in a material manner. Information in this presentation, including forecast financial information, should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice.

IDP Education uses certain measures to manage and report on its business that are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards. These measures are collectively referred to as non-IFRS financial measures. Although IDP Education believes that these measures provide useful information about the financial performance of IDP Education, they should be considered as supplemental to the measures calculated in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and not as a replacement for them. Because these non-IFRS financial measures are not based on Australian Accounting Standards, they do not have standard definitions, and the way IDP Education calculates these measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial measures.

Note: All financial amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. Any discrepancies between totals and the sum of components in tables contained in this Presentation are due to rounding.

Peter Polson Chairman

3 | FY20 AGM Presentation | 20 October 2020

Solid performance despite COVID-19 headwinds in Q4

RevenueEBITNPATACash Balance

$587 m

$107.8 m

$70.4 m

$307 m

down 2%

Up 11%

Up 3%

As at 30 June 2020

4 | FY20 AGM Presentation | 20 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:54:04 UTC

