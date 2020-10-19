IDP Education : Chairman's AGM Address to ShareholdersOpens in a new Window

IDP Education Annual General Meeting

Chairman's Address for the 2020 Financial Year

Tuesday 20 October 2020

Good morning, thank you for joining us for today's Annual General Meeting.

My name is Peter Polson and I am the Chairman of your company.

It is fitting today's AGM takes place in a virtual environment, as much of what we will discuss today centres on themes of adaptation, technology, and connection.

I will shortly hand over to Andrew Barkla to discuss the operational highlights of the year. Before I do, I would like to provide an overview on IDP's performance in the year the world did not see coming.

In the financial year of 2020, IDP showed its true strengths.

This year IDP demonstrated its responsible management, sector leadership and compassion for its customers.

And while nobody could have foreseen a global pandemic, IDP had already been adapting to a new world, so our vision to create a global platform and connected community for international students suddenly became even more prescient.

This investment in new ways of working, our people and technology, allowed us to rapidly accelerate our transformation and seize new opportunities.

It was a year of two halves, or more accurately, a story of three quarters and one quarter.

After reporting record growth across all business lines at our February interim results, March saw the company adapt quickly as the world responded to the global pandemic.

Given we are operating in one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19, at the year end, we were pleased to report an 11 per cent increase in earnings before interest and tax, leading to a 3 per cent increase in net profit after tax and amortisation.

Importantly, we ended the year with a cash balance of $307 million.

In light of the uncertainty, the Board of Directors made the prudent decision to not declare a full year dividend.