IDP Education Limited    IEL   AU000000IEL5

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

(IEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDP Education : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

11/01/2020 | 04:15pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

IDP Education Ltd.

ACN/ARSN

ACN 117 676 463

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC"), and its related bodies corporate *

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

29-Oct-2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

29-Jun-2020

The previous notice was dated

29-Jun-2020

  • The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company
    of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies that make up CGC.

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Common Stock

20,870,787

7.50%

23,808,085

8.55%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number of

Person's

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

securities affected

votes

changed

(7)

affected

See

Annexure "A"

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's

interest

securities

be registered as

interest (6)

of securities

votes

holder (8)

See Annexure "B"

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

333 South Hope Street, 55th Fl, Los Angeles CA 90071, USA

Capital Research and Management Company

333 South Hope Street, 55th Fl, Los Angeles CA 90071, USA

Signature

print name

Donald H. Rolfe

capacity

Senior Counsel

sign here

date

02-Nov-2020

Annexure "A"

3. Changes in relevant interests (from 26-Jun-2020 to 29-Oct-2020 )

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number of

Person's

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

securities affected

votes

changed

(7)

affected

26-Jun-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

3,120,798.46 AUD

200,263 Common

200,263

and Management

Stock

Company

26-Jun-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

6,229,880.00 AUD

400,000 Common

400,000

and Management

Stock

Company

29-Jun-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

689,072.01 AUD

44,537 Common

44,537

and Management

Stock

Company

02-Jul-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-18,343.68 AUD

-1,088 Common

-1,088

and Management

Stock

Company

02-Jul-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

3,225,654.32 AUD

186,200 Common

186,200

and Management

Stock

Company

09-Jul-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-17,127.50 AUD

-1,105 Common

-1,105

and Management

Stock

Company

07-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

17,278.15 AUD

1,307 Common Stock

1,307

and Management

Company

10-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

187,489.90 AUD

13,923 Common

13,923

and Management

Stock

Company

10-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

562,497.36 AUD

41,754 Common

41,754

and Management

Stock

Company

10-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

1,384,641.68 AUD

104,413 Common

104,413

and Management

Stock

Company

11-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

732,713.55 AUD

54,910 Common

54,910

and Management

Stock

Company

17-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-16,855.45 AUD

-1,217 Common

-1,217

and Management

Stock

Company

18-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-88,220.11 AUD

-6,310 Common

-6,310

and Management

Stock

Company

24-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

317,228.40 AUD

16,923 Common

16,923

and Management

Stock

Company

24-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

9,802,349.20 AUD

513,212 Common

513,212

and Management

Stock

Company

28-Aug-2020

Capital Research

8,550,000 Common

8,550,000

and Management

Stock

Company

31-Aug-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

17,271.48 AUD

883 Common Stock

883

and Management

Company

02-Sep-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-2,910,000.00 AUD

-150,000 Common

-150,000

and Management

Stock

Company

02-Sep-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-1,950,000.00 AUD

-100,000 Common

-100,000

and Management

Stock

Company

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number of

Person's

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

securities affected

votes

changed

(7)

affected

02-Sep-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-1,157,418.74 AUD

-59,233 Common

-59,233

and Management

Stock

Company

11-Sep-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

17,440.64 AUD

916 Common Stock

916

and Management

Company

08-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-91,039.98 AUD

-4,724 Common

-4,724

and Management

Stock

Company

13-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Disposed on market

-18,748.26 AUD

-959 Common Stock

-959

and Management

Company

21-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

108,068.42 AUD

5,603 Common Stock

5,603

and Management

Company

23-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

578,223.53 AUD

29,642 Common

29,642

and Management

Stock

Company

26-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

636,281.28 AUD

31,324 Common

31,324

and Management

Stock

Company

26-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

2,500,306.93 AUD

123,327 Common

123,327

and Management

Stock

Company

27-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

1,044,028.48 AUD

51,392 Common

51,392

and Management

Stock

Company

27-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

9,120,069.17 AUD

449,249 Common

449,249

and Management

Stock

Company

27-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

15,606,000.00 AUD

765,000 Common

765,000

and Management

Stock

Company

28-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

148,124.83 AUD

7,273 Common Stock

7,273

and Management

Company

29-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

775,015.16 AUD

38,115 Common

38,115

and Management

Stock

Company

29-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

1,387,002.56 AUD

68,258 Common

68,258

and Management

Stock

Company

29-Oct-2020

Capital Research

Acquired on market

2,306,375.64 AUD

113,510 Common

113,510

and Management

Stock

Company

This is Annexure "A" referred to in the Form 604 "Notice of change of interests of substantial holder"

Signature

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

print name

Donald H. Rolfe

capacity

Senior Counsel

sign here

date

02-Nov-2020





Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2021 550 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2021 56,2 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net cash 2021 244 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 5 354 M 3 768 M 3 763 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 684
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDP Education Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,61 AUD
Last Close Price 19,28 AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Barkla Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Leith Polson Chairman
Harmeet Pental Chief Operating Officer
Murray Walton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gregory C. West Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED12.29%3 768
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.121.03%36 433
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.32.27%25 518
CAE INC.-33.77%4 548
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.70%4 212
AFYA LIMITED0.00%2 232
