IDP Education : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

IDP Education : Change in substantial holding
11/01/2020 | 04:15pm EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
IDP Education Ltd.
ACN/ARSN
ACN 117 676 463
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC"), and its related bodies corporate *
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
29-Oct-2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
29-Jun-2020
The previous notice was dated
29-Jun-2020
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company
of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies that make up CGC.
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Common Stock
20,870,787
7.50%
23,808,085
8.55%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and number of
Person's
change
relevant interest
in relation to change
securities affected
votes
changed
(7)
affected
See
Annexure "A"
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's
interest
securities
be registered as
interest (6)
of securities
votes
holder (8)
See Annexure "B"
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
333 South Hope Street, 55th Fl, Los Angeles CA 90071, USA
Capital Research and Management Company
333 South Hope Street, 55th Fl, Los Angeles CA 90071, USA
Signature
print name
Donald H. Rolfe
capacity
Senior Counsel
sign here
date
02-Nov-2020
Annexure "A"
3. Changes in relevant interests (from 26-Jun-2020 to 29-Oct-2020 )
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and number of
Person's
change
relevant interest
in relation to change
securities affected
votes
changed
(7)
affected
26-Jun-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
3,120,798.46 AUD
200,263 Common
200,263
and Management
Stock
Company
26-Jun-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
6,229,880.00 AUD
400,000 Common
400,000
and Management
Stock
Company
29-Jun-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
689,072.01 AUD
44,537 Common
44,537
and Management
Stock
Company
02-Jul-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-18,343.68 AUD
-1,088 Common
-1,088
and Management
Stock
Company
02-Jul-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
3,225,654.32 AUD
186,200 Common
186,200
and Management
Stock
Company
09-Jul-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-17,127.50 AUD
-1,105 Common
-1,105
and Management
Stock
Company
07-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
17,278.15 AUD
1,307 Common Stock
1,307
and Management
Company
10-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
187,489.90 AUD
13,923 Common
13,923
and Management
Stock
Company
10-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
562,497.36 AUD
41,754 Common
41,754
and Management
Stock
Company
10-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
1,384,641.68 AUD
104,413 Common
104,413
and Management
Stock
Company
11-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
732,713.55 AUD
54,910 Common
54,910
and Management
Stock
Company
17-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-16,855.45 AUD
-1,217 Common
-1,217
and Management
Stock
Company
18-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-88,220.11 AUD
-6,310 Common
-6,310
and Management
Stock
Company
24-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
317,228.40 AUD
16,923 Common
16,923
and Management
Stock
Company
24-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
9,802,349.20 AUD
513,212 Common
513,212
and Management
Stock
Company
28-Aug-2020
Capital Research
8,550,000 Common
8,550,000
and Management
Stock
Company
31-Aug-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
17,271.48 AUD
883 Common Stock
883
and Management
Company
02-Sep-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-2,910,000.00 AUD
-150,000 Common
-150,000
and Management
Stock
Company
02-Sep-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-1,950,000.00 AUD
-100,000 Common
-100,000
and Management
Stock
Company
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and number of
Person's
change
relevant interest
in relation to change
securities affected
votes
changed
(7)
affected
02-Sep-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-1,157,418.74 AUD
-59,233 Common
-59,233
and Management
Stock
Company
11-Sep-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
17,440.64 AUD
916 Common Stock
916
and Management
Company
08-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-91,039.98 AUD
-4,724 Common
-4,724
and Management
Stock
Company
13-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Disposed on market
-18,748.26 AUD
-959 Common Stock
-959
and Management
Company
21-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
108,068.42 AUD
5,603 Common Stock
5,603
and Management
Company
23-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
578,223.53 AUD
29,642 Common
29,642
and Management
Stock
Company
26-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
636,281.28 AUD
31,324 Common
31,324
and Management
Stock
Company
26-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
2,500,306.93 AUD
123,327 Common
123,327
and Management
Stock
Company
27-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
1,044,028.48 AUD
51,392 Common
51,392
and Management
Stock
Company
27-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
9,120,069.17 AUD
449,249 Common
449,249
and Management
Stock
Company
27-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
15,606,000.00 AUD
765,000 Common
765,000
and Management
Stock
Company
28-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
148,124.83 AUD
7,273 Common Stock
7,273
and Management
Company
29-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
775,015.16 AUD
38,115 Common
38,115
and Management
Stock
Company
29-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
1,387,002.56 AUD
68,258 Common
68,258
and Management
Stock
Company
29-Oct-2020
Capital Research
Acquired on market
2,306,375.64 AUD
113,510 Common
113,510
and Management
Stock
Company
This is Annexure "A" referred to in the Form 604 "Notice of change of interests of substantial holder"
Signature
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
print name
Donald H. Rolfe
capacity
Senior Counsel
sign here
date
02-Nov-2020
