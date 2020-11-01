IDP Education : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme IDP Education Ltd. ACN/ARSN ACN 117 676 463 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC"), and its related bodies corporate * ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 29-Oct-2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 29-Jun-2020 The previous notice was dated 29-Jun-2020

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company

of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies that make up CGC.

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Common Stock 20,870,787 7.50% 23,808,085 8.55%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: