IDP Education : Update on Education Australia Shareholding in IELOpens in a new Window

Date: 15th October 2020
Update on Education Australia Shareholding
Education Australia Limited ("EA") has advised IDP Education Limited ("IDP") that it is undertaking a consultation process with its 38 university shareholders which may lead to consideration of options to realise capital for EA shareholders.
The impact of COVID-19 has presented EA shareholders with material financial challenges, and the investment in IDP represents a potential source of capital for a number of the university shareholders.
IDP will continue to keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
