IDP Education : Update on Education Australia Shareholding in IELOpens in a new Window

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

(IEL)
10/14/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

IDP Education Ltd

ABN 59 117 676 463

Level 8, 535 Bourke Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Tel 61 3 9612 4400

Fax 61 3 9614 0534

Date: 15th October 2020

Update on Education Australia Shareholding

Education Australia Limited ("EA") has advised IDP Education Limited ("IDP") that it is undertaking a consultation process with its 38 university shareholders which may lead to consideration of options to realise capital for EA shareholders.

The impact of COVID-19 has presented EA shareholders with material financial challenges, and the investment in IDP represents a potential source of capital for a number of the university shareholders.

IDP will continue to keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

*Ends*

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

Page 1

Financials
Sales 2021 548 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2021 55,9 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net cash 2021 330 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 5 596 M 4 010 M 4 007 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,62x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 684
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDP Education Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,30 AUD
Last Close Price 20,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Barkla Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Leith Polson Chairman
Harmeet Pental Chief Operating Officer
Murray Walton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gregory C. West Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED14.56%3 914
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.84.28%30 123
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.33.69%27 099
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED1.23%4 673
CAE INC.-38.48%4 285
AFYA LIMITED0.00%2 405
