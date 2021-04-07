IDP Education : Company Secretary Appointment/ResignationOpens in a new Window

ASX announcement 7 April 2021
Appointment / Resignation of Company Secretary
IDP Education Limited (ASX: IEL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ashley Warmbrand as Company Secretary and General Counsel effective from 7 April 2021.
Mr Warmbrand will replace Mr Murray Walton who will resign as Company Secretary effective from 7 April 2021. Mr Murray Walton will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
|
For further information please contact
|
|
Investors & Analysts
|
Media
|
Craig Mackey
|
Rhys Ryan
|
IDP Education Limited
|
Porter Novelli
|
+61 3 9612 4400
|
+61 4 2722 7719
1
Disclaimer
Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:07:04 UTC.