IDP Education : Company Secretary Appointment/ResignationOpens in a new Window

ASX announcement 7 April 2021

Appointment / Resignation of Company Secretary

IDP Education Limited (ASX: IEL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ashley Warmbrand as Company Secretary and General Counsel effective from 7 April 2021.

Mr Warmbrand will replace Mr Murray Walton who will resign as Company Secretary effective from 7 April 2021. Mr Murray Walton will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

For further information please contact Investors & Analysts Media Craig Mackey Rhys Ryan IDP Education Limited Porter Novelli +61 3 9612 4400 +61 4 2722 7719

