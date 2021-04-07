IDP Education : Company Secretary Appointment/ResignationOpens in a new Window

Log in
IDP Education : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

04/07/2021 | 03:08am EDT
ASX announcement 7 April 2021

Appointment / Resignation of Company Secretary

IDP Education Limited (ASX: IEL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ashley Warmbrand as Company Secretary and General Counsel effective from 7 April 2021.

Mr Warmbrand will replace Mr Murray Walton who will resign as Company Secretary effective from 7 April 2021. Mr Murray Walton will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

For further information please contact

Investors & Analysts

Media

Craig Mackey

Rhys Ryan

IDP Education Limited

Porter Novelli

+61 3 9612 4400

+61 4 2722 7719

1

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
