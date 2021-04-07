IDP Education : Details of Company AddressOpens in a new Window

ASX announcement 7 April 2021
Change of Registered Office
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, IDP Education Limited (ASX: IEL) wishes to advise that as of 7 April 2021 its registered office will change to:
Level 10, 697 Collins Street
Docklands, Victoria 3008
IDP Education Limited's phone and fax numbers have not changed and remain as follows:
Ph: +61 (3) 9612 4400
Fax: +61 (3) 9614 0534
|
For further information please contact
|
|
Investors & Analysts
|
Media
|
Craig Mackey
|
Rhys Ryan
|
IDP Education Limited
|
Porter Novelli
|
+61 3 9612 4400
|
+61 4 2722 7719
