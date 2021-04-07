IDP Education : Details of Company AddressOpens in a new Window

ASX announcement 7 April 2021

Change of Registered Office

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, IDP Education Limited (ASX: IEL) wishes to advise that as of 7 April 2021 its registered office will change to:

Level 10, 697 Collins Street

Docklands, Victoria 3008

IDP Education Limited's phone and fax numbers have not changed and remain as follows:

Ph: +61 (3) 9612 4400

Fax: +61 (3) 9614 0534

For further information please contact Investors & Analysts Media Craig Mackey Rhys Ryan IDP Education Limited Porter Novelli +61 3 9612 4400 +61 4 2722 7719

1