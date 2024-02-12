IDSud: independent expert appointed for public stock buyback tender offer

February 12, 2024 at 01:29 am EST Share

The IDSud investment company has announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed BM&A, represented by Pierre Béal, as an independent expert in connection with the proposed public stock buyback tender offer for its shares, announced on February 6.



His mission will extend to the public stock buyback tender offer which would subsequently be initiated by Jérémie Arnould-Luciani and Marie-Thérèse Luciani, who are undivided shareholders. In view of the current size of the Supervisory Board, it was decided not to set up an ad hoc committee.



The public stock buyback tender offer would be filed subject to the adoption of the necessary resolutions for a capital reduction not motivated by losses by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, and after the period for creditor opposition has expired.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.