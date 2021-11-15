IDT Australia : 2021 AGM Presentation

Sterile Manufacturing:

Sterile Readiness Agreement Finalised Site Licence Secured

Sterile Facility Ready To Accept Contract Development and Manufacturing Content

Sterile Readiness Letter Agreement finalised with the Australian Government Department of Health

IDT's flagship sterile manufacturing facility in Boronia brought into a state of sterile readiness so that IDT can use the facility to potentially provide assistance to the Government in connection with the Government's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Australia

Sterile Manufacturing Licence (the Company's first ever sterile licence) secured from the Therapeutic Goods Administration

IDT's sterile manufacturing facility is now licenced and can be deployed to support a range of sterile contract product development and manufacturing opportunities: