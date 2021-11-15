IDT Australia : 2021 AGM Presentation

FY`21 results reported the Company's first operating profit since 2009
209.6% year-on-year increase in net profit after tax, from a loss of $1.9m in FY`20 to a profit of $2.1m in FY`21*
Sterile Manufacturing Licence Secured From The Therapeutic Goods Administration
Finalised and successfully executed the Letter Agreement with the Australian Government, Department of Health
IDT's cGMP sterile manufacturing facility brought into a state of readiness
Sterile manufacturing licence secured from Therapeutic Goods Administration
Delivering On IDT's Sovereign Manufacturing Initiatives
IDT has engaged with Monash University and mRNA Victoria to manufacture the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) mRNA COVID-19 receptor binding domain vaccine drug product. Australia's first locally developed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
IDT leveraging its existing TGA and FDA accredited pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and capabilities to assist with the supply chain challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic
The Company's submissions to the Australian Government's Approach To Market and Modern Manufacturing Initiative (Collaboration Stream) funding opportunities remain live
Continuing To Execute On The Company's Medicinal Cannabis Manufacturing Plan
Finalised process development of cannabis resin products
Expanding stability data for flower-in-bottle and oil-in-bottle products
Advancing a pipeline of new product development opportunities
Including one-time adjustments (includes $0.9 million of JobKeeper receipts)
FY`21 Year In Review*
COVID-19 Treatment and
Vaccine Manufacture - TGA and
Advance IDT's Sovereign
FDA accredited site at the ready
Manufacturing Initiative

Pushing Towards A Return To
Continue To Execute IDT's
Operational Profitability
Medicinal Cannabis
Manufacturing Plan
Finalise Development of
Proprietary Medicinal Cannabis
Proprietary Medicinal Cannabis

Products
Product Launches

Engage With Government and
Commence Domestic
Industry to Map and Better
Manufacture of Essential
Understand Australia's
Medicines
Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
* Year ahead slide presented at IDT's 2020 AGM
FY21 Financial Highlights
First Operating Profit since 2009

Year-on-year Revenue growth of 19.5% to $16.9
million (which includes $0.9 million of JobKeeper
receipts)
Positive EBITDA achieved for full year 2021 which
represents a year-on-year improvement of
244.9%*
use Year-on-year increase in earnings per share of
212.5%

Strong cash balance of $6.9 million
Year ended 30 June ($m)
2021
2020
Variance
Results from operations including one time adjustments*
Revenue
16,927
14,169
2,758
19.5%
EBITDA
2,718
788
1,930
244.9%
NPAT
2,103
(1,919)
4,022
209.6%
Basic earnings per share
0.9¢
(0.8¢)
1.7¢
212.5%


Sterile Manufacturing:
Sterile Readiness Agreement Finalised Site Licence Secured
Sterile Facility Ready To Accept Contract Development and Manufacturing Content
Sterile Readiness Letter Agreement finalised with the Australian Government Department of Health
IDT's flagship sterile manufacturing facility in Boronia brought into a state of sterile readiness so that IDT can use the facility to potentially provide assistance to the Government in connection with the Government's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Australia
Sterile Manufacturing Licence (the Company's first ever sterile licence) secured from the Therapeutic Goods Administration
IDT's sterile manufacturing facility is now licenced and can be deployed to support a range of sterile contract product development and manufacturing opportunities:
For the Australian Government, during the Letter Agreement exclusivity period; and
For third parties following the cessation of the Letter Agreement exclusivity period
