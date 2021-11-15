Log in
IDT Australia : 2021 AGM Presentation

11/15/2021 | 05:05pm EST
IDT AUSTRALIA LIMITED

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

16 November 2021

Key Operational Highlights

(1 July 2020 to present)

Restored IDT to Profitability

  • FY`21 results reported the Company's first operating profit since 2009
  • 209.6% year-on-year increase in net profit after tax, from a loss of $1.9m in FY`20 to a profit of $2.1m in FY`21*

Sterile Manufacturing Licence Secured From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

  • Finalised and successfully executed the Letter Agreement with the Australian Government, Department of Health
  • IDT's cGMP sterile manufacturing facility brought into a state of readiness
  • Sterile manufacturing licence secured from Therapeutic Goods Administration

Delivering On IDT's Sovereign Manufacturing Initiatives

  • IDT has engaged with Monash University and mRNA Victoria to manufacture the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) mRNA COVID-19 receptor binding domain vaccine drug product. Australia's first locally developed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
  • IDT leveraging its existing TGA and FDA accredited pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and capabilities to assist with the supply chain challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • The Company's submissions to the Australian Government's Approach To Market and Modern Manufacturing Initiative (Collaboration Stream) funding opportunities remain live

Continuing To Execute On The Company's Medicinal Cannabis Manufacturing Plan

    • Finalised process development of cannabis resin products
    • Expanding stability data for flower-in-bottle and oil-in-bottle products
    • Advancing a pipeline of new product development opportunities
  • Including one-time adjustments (includes $0.9 million of JobKeeper receipts)

FY`21 Year In Review*

COVID-19 Treatment and

Vaccine Manufacture - TGA and

Advance IDT's Sovereign

FDA accredited site at the ready

Manufacturing Initiative

Pushing Towards A Return To

Continue To Execute IDT's

Operational Profitability

Medicinal Cannabis

Manufacturing Plan

Finalise Development of

Proprietary Medicinal Cannabis

Proprietary Medicinal Cannabis

Products

Product Launches

Engage With Government and

Commence Domestic

Industry to Map and Better

Manufacture of Essential

Understand Australia's

Medicines

Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

* Year ahead slide presented at IDT's 2020 AGM

FY21 Financial Highlights

First Operating Profit since 2009

Year-on-year Revenue growth of 19.5% to $16.9

million (which includes $0.9 million of JobKeeper

receipts)

Positive EBITDA achieved for full year 2021 which

represents a year-on-year improvement of

244.9%*

use Year-on-year increase in earnings per share of

212.5%

Strong cash balance of $6.9 million

Year ended 30 June ($m)

2021

2020

Variance

Results from operations including one time adjustments*

Revenue

16,927

14,169

2,758

19.5%

EBITDA

2,718

788

1,930

244.9%

NPAT

2,103

(1,919)

4,022

209.6%

Basic earnings per share

0.9¢

(0.8¢)

1.7¢

212.5%

Sterile Manufacturing:

Sterile Readiness Agreement Finalised Site Licence Secured

Sterile Facility Ready To Accept Contract Development and Manufacturing Content

Sterile Readiness Letter Agreement finalised with the Australian Government Department of Health

IDT's flagship sterile manufacturing facility in Boronia brought into a state of sterile readiness so that IDT can use the facility to potentially provide assistance to the Government in connection with the Government's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Australia

Sterile Manufacturing Licence (the Company's first ever sterile licence) secured from the Therapeutic Goods Administration

IDT's sterile manufacturing facility is now licenced and can be deployed to support a range of sterile contract product development and manufacturing opportunities:

  • For the Australian Government, during the Letter Agreement exclusivity period; and
  • For third parties following the cessation of the Letter Agreement exclusivity period

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IDT Australia Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
