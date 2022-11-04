IDT : Annual Report - 2022 11/04/2022 | 12:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IDT Corporation 2022 Annual Report Dear Fellow Stockholders: IDT continued its powerful transformation in FY2022, the twelve months ended July 31st, highlighted by stellar performances from our three high-margin growth businesses - National Retail Solutions (NRS), BOSS Money, and net2phone. NRS' POS network accelerated its expansion throughout the year and is now generating significant free cash flow and it is a key driver behind the consolidated bottom-line improvements we expect IDT to generate going forward. In the coming year, we expect to continue adding stores to our network at a rapid pace, while increasing revenue per terminal - primarily by expanding advertising sales and converting more retailers to our payment processing service. We'll also expand NRS's digital presence, building out our ability to take online orders for delivery and creating a B2B e-commerce platform to intelligently link NRS retailers with package goods brands and distributors. At BOSS Money growth accelerated as the year progressed, highlighting the potential going forward. In the coming year, we'll focus on further building the business by introducing digital banking services, expanding our payout network - particularly in Africa - and expanding our origination service outside the US for the first time. Back in May of this year, we reluctantly postponed the spin-off of net2phone after it became clear that, due to market conditions, the capital markets would not provide a satisfactory valuation for the business despite net2phone's strong growth history and long-runway for future expansion. We then accelerated net2phone's path to profitability by refocusing customer acquisition on higher-margin customers. The net2phone team responded by significantly enhancing bottom-line results in the fourth quarter while accelerating subscription revenue growth. We expect continued strong growth in our Latin American markets in particular. In our Traditional Communications segment, the COVID pandemic era's positive impacts on the paid voice calling market ended, and we returned to the previous pace of revenue declines of our BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global businesses. We continue to streamline the businesses to maximize cash flow. Nevertheless, we expect that their aggregate cash flow will continue to decline at accelerated rates in FY2023. Counter to that narrative, our Mobile-Top-Up business - which also resides within Traditional Communications -- is poised for renewed growth in FY2023. Through our data-centric bundled top-up offerings, we are positioned to capitalize on the surging demand for data worldwide. In 2022, net2phone acquired Integra CCS, a contact center as a service business, and Leaf Global Fintech, an innovative mobile wallet provider in Africa utilizing blockchain technology. In addition, we invested significantly to develop our portfolio of exciting new business opportunities. These initiatives continue our longstanding commitment to exceptional value creation through the incubation of early-stage businesses pursuing promising approaches to large market opportunities. On a consolidated basis, IDT generated significant year-over-year increases in income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA and during the course of the year, we returned over $26 million to stockholders through repurchases of our Class B common stock. Our accomplishments would not have been possible without the cooperative efforts of our Board, our management teams, and our global family of employees. I am deeply grateful to them for their extraordinary efforts and accomplishments. In FY 2023, we expect to further improve our financial performance while continuing to return value to stockholders. I look forward to reporting to you on our progress and thank you for your support and confidence. Sincerely, Shmuel Jonas Chief Executive Officer Employer Identification No.) 520 Broad Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102 (Address of principal executive offices, zip code) (973) 438-1000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of each exchange on which Title of each class Trading Symbol registered Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share IDT New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant, based on the adjusted closing price on January 31, 2022 (the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter) of the Class B common stock of $37.53 per share, as reported on the New York Stock Exchange, was approximately $790.1 million. As of October 12, 2022, the registrant had outstanding 23,934,705 shares of Class B common stock and 1,574,326 shares of Class A common stock. Excluded from these numbers are 3,829,654 shares of Class B common stock and 1,698,000 shares of Class A common stock held in treasury by IDT Corporation. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE The definitive proxy statement relating to the registrant's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held December 14, 2022, is incorporated by reference into Part III of this Form 10-K to the extent described therein. Index IDT Corporation Annual Report on Form 10-K Part I ......................................................................................................................................................................... 1 Item 1. Business............................................................................................................................................... 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors......................................................................................................................................... 19 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments. .............................................................................................................. 43 Item 2. Properties............................................................................................................................................. 43 Item 3. Legal Proceedings. .............................................................................................................................. 43 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures...................................................................................................................... 43 Part II ........................................................................................................................................................................ 44 Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities. ................................................................................................................................ 44 Item 6. [Reserved] ........................................................................................................................................... 45 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. ............. 45 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risks. ........................................................... 60 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data. .................................................................................. 60 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure. ............. 60 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures...................................................................................................................... 60 Item 9B. Other Information................................................................................................................................ 62 Item 9C. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections................................................. 62 Part III....................................................................................................................................................................... 63 Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance. ................................................................. 63 Item 11. Executive Compensation. .................................................................................................................... 63 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Item 12. Matters................................................................................................................................................. 64 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence. ................................... 64 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services.............................................................................................. 64 Part IV....................................................................................................................................................................... 65 Item 15. Exhibit and Financial Statement Schedules......................................................................................... 65 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary. ......................................................................................................................... 66 Signatures ................................................................................................................................................................. 67 i Part I As used in this Annual Report, unless the context otherwise requires, the terms the "Company," "IDT," "we," "us," and "our" refer to IDT Corporation, a Delaware corporation, its predecessor, International Discount Telecommunications, Corp., a New York corporation, and its subsidiaries, collectively. Each reference to a fiscal year in this Annual Report refers to the fiscal year ending in the calendar year indicated (for example, fiscal 2022 refers to the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022). Item 1. Business. OVERVIEW IDT is a global provider of financial technology, or fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. Our businesses often leverage common strategic assets to serve differentiated markets with innovative offerings. Our consumer businesses make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight. Our businesses include: Fintech:

National Retail Solutions (NRS ): Operates a point-of-sale, or POS, terminal-based platform that enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; and BOSS Money: Makes it easy and convenient to send money from the United States to friends and family across borders and around the world;

Cloud Communications:

net2phone: Provides businesses in North America, Latin America and certain parts of Europe with cloud communications and collaboration solutions intelligently integrated across channels, platforms and devices;

Traditional Communications:

Mobile Top-Up: Enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling : An international long-distance calling service marketed primarily to immigrant communities in the United States and Canada; IDT Global (formerly Carrier Services) : A wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms worldwide; and Other, small businesses and offerings including early-stage business initiatives and mature businesses in harvest mode.

SEGMENT REPORTING We have three reportable business segments: (1) Fintech; (2) net2phone (formerly net2phone-UCaaS); and (3) Traditional Communications. In fiscal 2022, a line of business was reclassified to the net2phone segment from the Traditional Communications segment. Comparative segment information has been reclassified and restated in all periods to conform to the current period presentation. The Fintech segment, which represented 8.0% and 5.1% of our total revenues in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, respectively, comprises our NRS and BOSS Money businesses. The net2phone segment, which represented 4.3% and 3.1% of our total revenues in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, respectively, comprises net2phone's cloud communications offerings including its unified communications as a service, or UCaaS, and contact center as a service, or CCaaS, offerings. The Traditional Communications segment, which represented 87.7% and 91.8% of our total revenues in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, respectively, includes Mobile Top-Up, BOSS Revolution Calling, and IDT Global, as well as other small businesses and offerings including early-stage business initiatives and mature businesses in harvest mode. Financial information by segment is presented in Note 2 to our Consolidated Financial Statements in Item 8 to Part II of this Annual Report. Our headquarters is located at 520 Broad Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102. The main telephone number at our headquarters is (973) 438-1000 and our corporate website's home page is www.idt.net. 1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

