IDT : Proxy Statement - 2022

IDT CORPORATION 520 Broad Street Newark, New Jersey 07102 (973) 438-1000 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TIME AND DATE: 11:00 a.m., local time, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 PLACE: Offices of IDT Corporation, 520 Broad Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102 ITEMS OF BUSINESS: 1. To elect five directors, each for a term of one year. 2. To approve an amendment to the IDT Corporation 2015 Stock Option and Incentive Plan that will, among other things, increase the number of shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock available for the grant of awards thereunder by an additional 50,000. 3. To transact other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. RECORD DATE: You can vote if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business in New York, New York on October 20, 2022. PROXY VOTING: You can vote either in person at the Annual Meeting or by proxy without attending the meeting. See details under the heading "How do I Vote?" ANNUAL MEETING If you were a stockholder of record as of October 20, 2022, a form of personal IN-PERSON photo identification must be presented in order to be admitted to the Annual ADMISSION: Meeting. If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, you must bring a brokerage statement or other written proof of ownership as of October 20, 2022 with you to the Annual Meeting, as well as a form of personal photo identification. The Company requests that any stockholder seeking to attend the Annual Meeting in person first email the Company's investor relations department at invest@idt.net to RSVP. ANNUAL MEETING DIRECTIONS: You may request directions to the annual meeting via email at invest@idt.net or by calling IDT Investor Relations at (973) 438-3838. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE IDT CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2022: The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement and the 2022 Annual Report are available at: www.idt.net/investors-and-media BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Joyce J. Mason Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Newark, New Jersey November 3, 2022 IDT CORPORATION 520 Broad Street Newark, New Jersey 07102 (973) 438-1000 PROXY STATEMENT GENERAL INFORMATION Introduction This Proxy Statement is being furnished to the stockholders of record of IDT Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "IDT") as of the close of business in New York, New York on October 20, 2022, in connection with the solicitation by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors") of proxies for use in voting at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., local time, at the offices of IDT, 520 Broad Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102. The shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class A Common Stock") and Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class B Common Stock"), present at the Annual Meeting or represented by the proxies received by Internet or mail (properly marked, dated and executed) and not revoked, will be voted at the Annual Meeting. This Proxy Statement is being mailed to the Company's stockholders starting on or about November 10, 2022. Solicitation and Voting Procedures This solicitation of proxies is being made by the Company. The solicitation is being conducted by mail and by e-mail, and the Company will bear all attendant costs. These costs will include the expense of preparing and mailing proxy materials for the Annual Meeting and any reimbursements paid to brokerage firms and others for their expenses incurred in forwarding the solicitation materials regarding the Annual Meeting to the beneficial owners of the Company's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The Company may conduct further solicitations personally, by telephone or by facsimile through its officers, directors and employees, none of whom will receive additional compensation for assisting with the solicitation. The close of business in New York, New York on October 20, 2022 has been fixed as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the holders of shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. As of the Record Date, the Company had 25,509,031 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, consisting of 1,574,326 shares of Class A Common Stock and 23,934,705 shares of Class B Common Stock. The remaining shares issued, consisting of 1,698,000 shares of Class A Common Stock and 3,829,654 shares of Class B Common Stock, are beneficially owned by the Company, and are not entitled to vote or to be counted as present at the Annual Meeting for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present. The shares of stock owned by the Company will not be deemed to be outstanding for determining whether a majority of the votes cast have voted in favor of any proposal. Stockholders are entitled to three votes for each share of Class A Common Stock held by them and one-tenth of one vote for each share of Class B Common Stock held by them. The holders of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock will vote as a single body on all matters presented to the stockholders. There are no dissenters' rights of appraisal in connection with any proposal. How do I Vote? You can vote either in person at the Annual Meeting or by proxy without attending the meeting. Beneficial holders of the Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock as of the Record Date whose stock is held of record by another party should receive voting instructions from their bank, broker or other holder of record. If a stockholder's shares are held through a nominee and the stockholder wants to vote at the meeting, such stockholder must obtain a proxy from the nominee record holder authorizing such stockholder to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders of record should receive a paper copy of our proxy materials and may vote by following the instructions on the proxy card that is included with the proxy materials. As set forth on the proxy card, there are two convenient methods for holders of record to direct their vote by proxy without attending the Annual Meeting: on the Internet or by mail. To vote by Internet, visit www.voteproxy.com. To vote by mail, mark, date and sign the enclosed proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided. Holders of record may also vote by attending the Annual Meeting and voting by ballot. 1 All shares for which a proxy has been duly executed and delivered (by Internet or mail) and not properly revoked prior to the meeting will be voted at the Annual Meeting. If a stockholder of record signs and returns a proxy card but does not give voting instructions, the shares represented by that proxy will be voted as recommended by the Board of Directors. If any other matters are properly presented at the Annual Meeting for consideration and if you have voted your shares by Internet or mail, the persons named as proxies will have the discretion to vote on those matters for you. On the date of filing this Proxy Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (or "SEC"), the Board of Directors did not know of any other matters to be raised at the Annual Meeting. How Can I Change My Vote? A stockholder of record can revoke his, her or its proxy at any time before it is voted at the Annual Meeting by delivering to the Company (to the attention of Joyce J. Mason, Esq., Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary) a written notice of revocation or by executing a later-dated proxy by Internet or mail, or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker, or other nominee, you must obtain a proxy executed in your favor from the holder of record (that is, your bank, broker, or nominee) to be able to vote at the Annual Meeting. Quorum and Vote Required The presence at the Annual Meeting of a majority of the voting power of the outstanding Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock (voting together and excluding the shares owned by the Company as those shares are not considered to be outstanding), either in person or by proxy, will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. Abstention votes and any broker non-votes (i.e., votes withheld by brokers on non-routine proposals in the absence of instructions from beneficial owners) will be counted as present or represented at the Annual Meeting for purposes of determining whether a quorum exists. The affirmative vote of a majority of the voting power present (in person or by proxy) at the Annual Meeting and casting a vote on a Proposal will be required for the approval of the election of any director (Proposal No. 1) and the adoption of an amendment to the Company's 2015 Stock Option and Incentive Plan (as amended and restated to date, the "2015 Plan") (Proposal No. 2). This means that the number of votes cast "for" a Proposal must exceed the number of votes cast "against" that Proposal. Abstentions are not counted as votes "for" or "against" a nominee or any of these proposals. If you are a beneficial owner whose shares are held of record by a broker, you must instruct the broker how to vote your shares. If you do not provide voting instructions, your shares will not be voted on any proposal on which the broker does not have discretionary authority to vote. This is called a "broker non-vote." In these cases, the broker can register your shares as being present at the Annual Meeting for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum but will not be able to vote on those matters for which specific authorization is required under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange. If you are a beneficial owner whose shares are held of record by a broker, your broker does not have discretionary authority to vote on the election of directors (Proposal No. 1), the adoption of an amendment to the 2015 Plan (Proposal No. 2) or on any stockholder proposal or other matter raised at the Annual Meeting without instructions from you, in which case a broker non-vote will occur and your shares will not be voted on these matters. How Many Votes Are Required to Approve Other Matters? Unless otherwise required by law or the Company's Bylaws, the affirmative vote of a majority of the voting power represented at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote will be required for other matters that may properly come before the meeting. Stockholders Sharing the Same Address We are sending only one copy of the Annual Report and Proxy Statement to stockholders of record who share the same last name and address, unless they have notified the Company that they want to continue to receive multiple copies. This practice, known as "householding," is designed to reduce duplicate mailings and printings and postage costs. However, if any stockholder residing at such address wishes to receive a separate Annual Report or Proxy Statement in the future, he or she may contact Joyce J. Mason, Esq., Corporate Secretary, IDT Corporation, 520 Broad Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102, or by phone at (973) 438-1000, and we will promptly forward to such stockholder a separate Annual Report and/or Proxy Statement. The contact information above may also be used by members of the same household currently receiving multiple copies of the Annual Report and Proxy Statement in order to request that only one set of materials be sent in the future. 2 References to Fiscal Years The Company's fiscal year ends on July 31 of each calendar year. Each reference to a fiscal year refers to the fiscal year ending in the calendar year indicated (e.g., Fiscal 2022 refers to the Fiscal Year ended July 31, 2022). CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Introduction The Company has in place a comprehensive corporate governance framework that reflects the corporate governance requirements and the rules and regulations promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the corporate governance-related listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange. In accordance with Sections 303A.09 and 303A.10 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, the Company has adopted a set of Corporate Governance Guidelines and a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, the full texts of which are available for your review in the Governance section of our website at https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media/governance and which also are available in print to any stockholder upon written request to the Corporate Secretary. Director Independence The Corporate Governance Guidelines adopted by the Board of Directors provide that a majority of the members of the Board of Directors, and each member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Corporate Governance Committee and Nominating Committee, must meet the independence requirements set forth therein. The full text of the Corporate Governance Guidelines, including the independence requirements, is available for your review in the Governance section of our website at https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media/governance. For a director to be considered independent, the Board of Directors must determine that a director meets the Independent Director Qualification Standards set forth in the Corporate Governance Guidelines, which comply with the New York Stock Exchange definitions of independent. The Board of Directors considers all relevant facts and circumstances known to it in making an independence determination, and not merely from the standpoint of the director, but also from that of persons or organizations with which the director has an affiliation or significant financial interest. In addition to considering all relevant information available to it, the Board of Directors uses the following categorical Independent Director Qualification Standards in determining the "independence" of its directors: During the past three years, the Company shall not have employed the director, or, except in a non-officer capacity, any of the director's immediate family members; During the past three years, the director shall not have received, and shall not have an immediate family member who has received, during any twelve-month period within the last three years, more than $120,000 in direct compensation from the Company, other than director and committee fees and pension or other forms of deferred compensation for prior service (provided such compensation is not contingent in any way on continued service); (a) The director shall not be a current partner or employee of a firm that is the Company's internal or external auditor, (b) the director shall not have an immediate family member who is a current partner of such firm, (c) the director shall not have an immediate family member who is a current employee of such firm and personally works on the Company's audit, and (d) neither the director nor any of his or her immediate family members shall have been, within the last three years, a partner or employee of such firm and personally worked on the Company's audit within that time; Neither the director, nor any of his or her immediate family members, shall be, or shall have been within the last three years, employed as an executive officer of another company where any of the Company's present executive officers at the same time serves or served on that company's compensation (or equivalent) committee; and The director shall not be a current employee and shall not have an immediate family member who is a current executive officer of a company (excluding tax-exempt organizations) that has made payments to, or received payments from, the Company for property or services in an amount which, in any of the last three Fiscal Years, exceeds the greater of (a) $1 million or (b) two percent of the consolidated gross revenues of such other company. The Corporate Governance Committee will review the materiality of such relationship to tax exempt organizations to determine if such director qualifies as independent. In addition, all members of the Company's Audit Committee must meet the independence requirements of Section 2014.10A-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 3 Based on the review and recommendation of the Corporate Governance Committee, the Board of Directors has determined that each of Michael Chenkin, Eric F. Cosentino and Judah Schorr is independent in accordance with the Corporate Governance Guidelines and Section 2014.10A-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, thus, that a majority of the current Board of Directors, a majority of the director nominees, and each current member of the Audit, Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees is independent. As used herein, the term "non-employee director" shall mean any director who is not an employee or consultant of the Company and who is deemed independent by the Board of Directors. Therefore, none of Howard S. Jonas, Bill Pereira or Liora Stein is a non-employee director. None of the non-employee directors had any relationships with the Company that the Corporate Governance Committee was required to consider when reviewing independence. Director Selection Process The Nominating Committee will consider director candidates recommended by the Company's stockholders. Stockholders may recommend director candidates by contacting the Chairman of the Board as provided under the heading "Director Communications." The Nominating Committee considers candidates suggested by its members, other directors, senior management and stockholders in anticipation of upcoming elections and actual or expected board vacancies. All candidates, including those recommended by stockholders, are evaluated on the same basis in light of the entirety of their credentials and the needs of the Board of Directors and the Company. Of particular importance is the candidate's wisdom, integrity, ability to make independent analytical inquiries, understanding of the business environment in which the Company operates, as well as his or her potential contribution to the diversity of the Board of Directors and his or her willingness to devote adequate time to fulfill duties as a director. Under "Proposal No. 1-Election of Directors" below, we provide an overview of each nominee's experience, qualifications, attributes and skills, including as to personal factors of nominees and the diverse perspectives that nominees may bring to their service on the Board, that led the Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors to determine that each nominee should serve as a director. Director Communications Stockholders and other interested parties may communicate with: (i) the Board of Directors, by contacting the Chairman of the Board; (ii) the non-employee directors, by contacting the Lead Independent Director (currently Eric F. Cosentino); and (iii) the Audit, Compensation, Corporate Governance or Nominating Committees of the Board of Directors, by contacting the respective chairmen of such committees. All communications should be in writing, should indicate in the address whether the communication is intended for the Lead Independent Director, the Chairman of the Board, or a Committee Chairman, and should be directed care of IDT Corporation's Corporate Secretary, Joyce J. Mason, Esq., Stockholder Communications, IDT Corporation, 520 Broad Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102. The Corporate Secretary will relay correspondence (i) intended for the Board of Directors, to the Chairman of the Board, who will, in turn, relay such correspondence to the entire Board of Directors, (ii) intended for the non-employee directors, to the Lead Independent Director, and (iii) intended for the Audit, Compensation, and Corporate Governance Committees, to the Chairmen of such committees. The Corporate Secretary may filter out and disregard or re-direct (without providing a copy to the directors or advising them of the communication), or may otherwise handle at his or her discretion, any director communication that falls into any of the following categories: Obscene materials;

Unsolicited marketing or advertising material or mass mailings;

Unsolicited newsletters, newspapers, magazines, books and publications;

Surveys and questionnaires;

Resumes and other forms of job inquiries;

Requests for business contacts or referrals;

Material that is threatening or illegal; or

