IDT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

IDT Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Highest Levels of Quarterly and Full Fiscal Year Income from Operations since 2015 Highest Levels of Quarterly and Full Fiscal Year Adjusted EBITDA in Company History Fintech and Cloud Communications Businesses Drive Gains
NEWARK, NJ - October 6, 2022: IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2022.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
(Throughout this release, unless otherwise noted, results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 (4Q22) are compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 (4Q21), and results for FY2022 are compared to FY2021. All earnings per share (EPS) and other 'per share' results are per diluted share unless otherwise noted.)
Fintech and cloud communications businesses -- revenue and related metrics:
National Retail Solutions (NRS) recurring revenue* increased 157% to $17.7 million in 4Q22. FY2022 recurring revenue increased 129% to $45.3 million. Net active POS terminals increased by approximately 1400 during 4Q22 to end the quarter with approximately 19,400;
BOSS Money remittance revenue increased 56% to $17.0 million in 4Q22. Transaction volume increased by 31% to 2.7 million. FY2022 revenue increased 16% to $57.5 million with transaction volume increasing 24% to 9.4 million;
net2phone subscription revenue* increased 37% to $15.1 million in 4Q22. Seats served increased by approximately 12,000 sequentially to end the quarter with approximately 291,000. FY2022 subscription revenue increased 38% to $53.6 million;
Consolidated revenue in 4Q22 decreased 16% year-over-year to $329 million from $390 million as a result of a 23% decrease in the Traditional Communications segment's revenue. FY2022 consolidated revenue decreased 6% to $1,364 million from $1,447 million;
Consolidated income from operations in 4Q22 increased 13% to $19.2 million from $16.9 million. FY2022 income from operations increased 6% to $60.1 million from $57.0 million;
Net income attributable to IDT in 4Q22 decreased to $17.2 million from $38.7 million. FY2022 net income attributable to IDT decreased to $27.0 million from $96.5 million. The quarterly and full-year decreases resulted from the positive impacts of reversals of income tax valuation allowances totaling $22.4 million in 4Q21 and $46.3 million in FY2021, and, for the full fiscal year, net unrealized losses on equity investments of $19.2 million in FY2022 compared to net unrealized gains of $8.8 million in FY2021;
(Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements IDT's or the relevant segment's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release for an explanation of these terms and their respective reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Please see the final page of this release for the explanation of asterisked key performance metrics.)
EPS decreased to $0.66 in 4Q22 from $1.46. In FY2022, EPS decreased to $1.03 from $3.70. The quarterly and full-year decreases resulted from the positive impacts of reversals of income tax valuation allowances totaling $0.84 per share in 4Q21 and $1.78 per share in FY2021, and, for the full fiscal year, net unrealized losses on equity investments of $0.73 per share in FY2022 compared to net unrealized gains of $0.34 per share in FY2021;
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 increased 9% to $24.1 million from $22.2 million. FY2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $79.1 million from $74.5 million;
Non-GAAPEPS in 4Q22 increased to $0.70 from $0.66. FY2022 Non-GAAP EPS decreased to $1.19 from $1.98;
IDT repurchased 554,744 shares of its Class B common stock in the open market for $13.4 million during 4Q22.
REMARKS BY SHMUEL JONAS, CEO
"In the fourth quarter and for the full 2022 fiscal year, our high-margin, rapidly growing fintech and cloud communications businesses delivered impressive year-over-year and sequential results. For several years we have invested in these businesses to develop the next generation of IDT's value creation. This transformation helped drive IDT's consolidated quarterly and annual Adjusted EBITDA to their highest levels in our history.
"Looking ahead, we anticipate that the continued growth of these high-margin fintech and cloud communications businesses and of our Mobile Top-Up offerings will further, significantly improve IDT's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, more than offsetting the continued decreasing contributions that we expect from the BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global businesses within our lower margin Traditional Communications segment."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
4Q22 -
FY2022 -
Results
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
4Q21
FY 2022
FY 2021
FY2021
(in millions, except EPS)
change
change
(%/$)
(%/$)
Revenue
$329
$328
$390
(15.7)%
$1,364
$1,447
(5.7)%
Direct cost of revenue
$238
$248
$311
(23.5)%
$1,034
$1,154
(10.4)%
SG&A expense
$67
$63
$57
+17.0%
$250
$218
+14.6%
Depreciation and amortization
$4.8
$4.5
$4.4
+9.1%
$18.1
$17.8
+2.0%
Other operating (expense) gain, net
$(0.1)
$(0.2)
$(0.8)
+$0.7
$(0.8)
$0.7
$(1.6)
Income from operations
$19.2
$13.3
$16.9
+13.2%
$60.1
$57.0
+5.5%
Net income attributable to IDT
$17.2
$4.8
$38.7
(55.5)%
$27.0
$96.5
(72.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$24.1
$18.0
$22.2
+8.9%
$79.1
$74.5
+$6.3%
EPS
$0.66
$0.18
$1.46
$(0.80)
$1.03
$3.70
$(2.67)
Non-GAAP net income
$18.2
$6.0
$17.4
+4.7%
$31.4
$51.5
(39.0)%
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.70
$0.23
$0.66
+$0.04
$1.19
$1.98
$(0.79)
RESULTS BY SEGMENT
(in millions)
Fintech
net2phone
Traditional Communications
4Q22
4Q21
FY22
FY21
4Q22
4Q21
FY22
FY21
4Q22
4Q21
FY22
FY21
Revenue
$36.2
$19.1
$108.8
$74.3
$16.2
$12.5
$58.2
$44.5
$276.2
$358.4
$1,197.1
$1,328.1
Direct cost of
$10.0
$7.5
$32.7
$26.2
$2.5
$2.4
$10.1
$8.7
$225.4
$301.1
$991.7
$1,119.2
revenue
SG&A expense
$20.0
$14.1
$68.0
$47.9
$14.0
$12.7
$54.2
$46.1
$30.8
$28.3
$120.5
$116.9
Income (loss) from
$5.4
$(2.9)
$5.3
$(1.5)
$(1.8)
$(4.0)
$(11.1)
$(15.5)
$17.5
$26.0
$74.8
$81.3
operations
Adjusted EBITDA
$6.2
$(2.5)
$8.0
$0.2
$(0.4)
$(2.6)
$(6.1)
$(10.3)
$20.0
$29.0
$85.0
$92.1
Capital
$4.6
$0.7
$8.3
$4.4
$0.6
$1.1
$4.6
$5.4
$2.1
$1.6
$7.5
$7.0
expenditures
Fintech
Fintech comprises two primary businesses: 1) National Retail Solutions (NRS), an operator of a nationwide point-of-sale (POS) retail network providing merchant services, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services, and 2) BOSS Money, a provider of international money remittances.
In 4Q22 and 4Q21, the Fintech segment accounted for 11.0% and 4.9% of IDT's consolidated revenue, respectively. In FY2022 and FY2021, the Fintech segment accounted for 8.0% and 5.1% of consolidated revenue, respectively.
NRS Results
(Revenue, except per terminal figures, $ in thousands. Terminal and accounts at end of period)
4Q22-
FY2022 -
4Q21
FY2021
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
change
FY 2022
FY 2021
change
%
%
NRS KPIs
POS terminals
19,400
17,900
14,000
+38%
Payment processing accounts
10,300
9,200
5,800
+77%
NRS recurring revenue
Advertising and data
$10,316
$3,729
$3,064
+237%
$22,252
$8,713
+155%
Merchant services and other
5,766
4,765
2,866
+101%
17,454
7,805
+124%
SaaS fees
1,591
1,462
950
+68%
5,558
3,232
+72%
Total recurring revenue
$17,673
$9,956
$6,879
+157%
$45,263
$19,750
+129%
POS terminal sales
1,551
1,427
1,338
+16%
6,036
4,999
+21%
Total NRS Revenue
$19,224
$11,383
$8,217
+134%
$ 51,299
$ 24,748
+107%
Monthly average recurring revenue per
terminal*
$316
$193
$169
+87%
NRS Take-Aways:
As of July 31, 2022, NRS' POS terminal network comprised approximately 19,400 active POS terminals, an increase of 38% compared to a year earlier, and approximately 10,300 payment processing accounts, an increase of 77% compared to a year earlier;
NRS recurring revenue increased 157% in 4Q22 to $17.7 million from $6.9 million in 4Q21. FY2022 recurring revenue increased 129% to $45.3 million from $19.8 million in FY2021;
NRS monthly average recurring revenue per terminal increased to $316 from $169;
In August 2022, NRS and Bringg, a leading delivery management platform provider, announced a partnership to enable NRS retailers nationwide to source and manage external delivery providers for home delivery services utilizing Bringg's delivery hub.
BOSS Money Take-Aways:
Transaction volumes in 4Q22 increased 31% to 2.67 million from 2.04 million. FY2022 transaction volumes increased 24% to 9.37 million from 7.54 million.
Revenue increased 56% in 4Q22 to $17.0 million from $10.9 million. FY2022 revenue increased 16% to $57.5 million from $49.6 million. The robust 4Q22 increase resulted from accelerated growth in transaction volumes as well as higher average revenue per transaction*;
Average revenue per transaction in 4Q22 increased 19% to $6.35 from $5.33. The increase was driven by the development and introduction of new platform functionalities enabling more flexible and granular pricing strategies. In FY2022, average revenue per transaction decreased 7% to $6.13 from $6.57 as a result of elevated foreign exchange revenues realized during the first half of fiscal 2021 from favorable, transitory market conditions;
During 4Q22, BOSS Money announced an expansion of service to Ethiopia by offering direct deposit to approximately 40 million Ethiopian bank accounts through an agreement with Terra Pay, a global mobile-first payments provider. More recently, BOSS Money initiated a collaboration with United Bank for Africa (UBA) to enable customers to send U.S. dollars for direct deposit at any of the approximately 20 million UBA accounts in Nigeria.
net2phone
In 4Q22 and 4Q21, the net2phone segment accounted for 4.9% and 3.2% of IDT's consolidated revenue, respectively. In FY2022 and FY2021, the net2phone segment accounted for 4.3% and 3.1% of consolidated revenue, respectively.
net2phone Take-aways:
Total seats on July 31, 2022 increased 4% to 291,000 from 279,000 on April 30, 2022. Seats increased 29% from 226,000 a year earlier. The year-over-year increase included 7,000 seats added through the Integra CCaaS acquisition in 3Q22;
Subscription revenue in 4Q22 increased 37% to $15.1 million from $11.0 million, led by strong growth in both net2phone's South and North American regions. FY2022 subscription revenue increased 38% to $53.6 million from $38.8 million in FY2021. Revenue per seat increased robustly in both South and North America -- the former despite the strengthening of the US dollar relative to most South American currencies -- as net2phone focused on higher-value customers and channel partners;
During 4Q22, net2phone announced a partnership with TeleBermuda International Limited (TBi) to provide its UCaaS solutions to TBi's business customers. net2phone also announced a strategic partnership with UPSTACK to enable UPSTACK's expert advisors to offer net2phone's cloud communication solutions to clients;
Following the close of the fiscal year, net2phone was named a UCaaS growth and innovation leader in Latin America and the Caribbean by Frost & Sullivan, which placed net2phone in the top quadrant of the Frost RadarTM: Unified Communications as a Service Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2022. During 4Q22, netphone's UCaaS offering was recognized as one of the 10 Most Promising Unified Communication Solutions in 2022 by CIOReview, a leading publication for business technology leaders.
Traditional Communications
In 4Q22 and 4Q21, the Traditional Communications segment accounted for 84.1% and 91.9% of IDT's consolidated revenue, respectively. In FY2022 and FY2021, the Traditional Communications segment accounted for 87.7% and 91.8% of consolidated revenue, respectively.
Traditional Communications Take-Aways:
Mobile Top-Up (MTU) revenue in 4Q22 decreased 18% to $112.6 million from $136.6 million. The decrease reflects a sudden, industry-wide deterioration in a key corridor that was particularly impactful in the wholesale and retail channels. In FY2022, revenue increased 3% to $473.2 million from $461.6 million in FY2021 led by increased sales of bundled offerings;
BOSS Revolution Calling revenue in 4Q22 decreased 20% to $90.2 million from $112.6 million. In FY2022, revenue decreased 15% to $387.9 million from $455.2 million in FY2021. The decreases reflect the long-standingindustry-wide decline in the paid minute calling markets that paused during the initial stages of the COVID pandemic but have since accelerated;
IDT Global's carrier services revenue in 4Q22 decreased 35% to $62.9 million from $97.4 million. FY2022 revenue decreased 19% to $292.3 million from $361.0 million in FY2021;
Decreases in BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global revenues have been heavily skewed toward lower margin corridors and/or distribution channels, mitigating their bottom-line impacts. Management anticipates, however, that both offerings will continue to generate significant, though uneven, revenue decreases for the foreseeable future and that, gradually, a larger proportion of these decreases will impact Traditional Communications' bottom line results.
