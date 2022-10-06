IDT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

IDT Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Highest Levels of Quarterly and Full Fiscal Year Income from Operations since 2015 Highest Levels of Quarterly and Full Fiscal Year Adjusted EBITDA in Company History Fintech and Cloud Communications Businesses Drive Gains

NEWARK, NJ - October 6, 2022: IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

(Throughout this release, unless otherwise noted, results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 (4Q22) are compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 (4Q21), and results for FY2022 are compared to FY2021. All earnings per share (EPS) and other 'per share' results are per diluted share unless otherwise noted.)

Fintech and cloud communications businesses -- revenue and related metrics:

National Retail Solutions (NRS) recurring revenue * increased 157% to $17.7 million in 4Q22. FY2022 recurring revenue increased 129% to $45.3 million. Net active POS terminals increased by approximately 1400 during 4Q22 to end the quarter with approximately 19,400;

BOSS Money remittance revenue increased 56% to $17.0 million in 4Q22. Transaction volume increased by 31% to 2.7 million. FY2022 revenue increased 16% to $57.5 million with transaction volume increasing 24% to 9.4 million;

net2phone subscription revenue * increased 37% to $15.1 million in 4Q22. Seats served increased by approximately 12,000 sequentially to end the quarter with approximately 291,000. FY2022 subscription revenue increased 38% to $53.6 million;

Consolidated revenue in 4Q22 decreased 16% year-over-year to $329 million from $390 million as a result of a 23% decrease in the Traditional Communications segment's revenue. FY2022 consolidated revenue decreased 6% to $1,364 million from $1,447 million;

year-over-year to $329 million from $390 million as a result of a 23% decrease in the Traditional Communications segment's revenue. FY2022 consolidated revenue decreased 6% to $1,364 million from $1,447 million; Consolidated income from operations in 4Q22 increased 13% to $19.2 million from $16.9 million. FY2022 income from operations increased 6% to $60.1 million from $57.0 million;

Net income attributable to IDT in 4Q22 decreased to $17.2 million from $38.7 million. FY2022 net income attributable to IDT decreased to $27.0 million from $96.5 million. The quarterly and full-year decreases resulted from the positive impacts of reversals of income tax valuation allowances totaling $22.4 million in 4Q21 and $46.3 million in FY2021, and, for the full fiscal year, net unrealized losses on equity investments of $19.2 million in FY2022 compared to net unrealized gains of $8.8 million in FY2021;

(Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements IDT's or the relevant segment's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release for an explanation of these terms and their respective reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Please see the final page of this release for the explanation of asterisked key performance metrics.)

