  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IDT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDT   US4489475073

IDT CORPORATION

(IDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2022-08-30 pm EDT
25.72 USD   +0.10%
02:03pNRS and Bringg Join to Present at Home Delivery World Conference
GL
02:02pNRS and Bringg Join to Present at Home Delivery World Conference
AQ
08/26IDT Says FCC Completes Review of Spectrum License Renewal in Straight Path Spinoff
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

NRS and Bringg Join to Present at Home Delivery World Conference

08/30/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Companies Will Share Perspectives on the Effort to Broaden Access to Last-Mile Delivery

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions, operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas and other neighborhood retailers, and Bringg, the market leading delivery management platform provider, today announced that they will jointly present How to Make Delivery & Fulfillment Accessible to All at Home Delivery World 2022, the conference and exhibition for last mile logistics.

The NRS/Bringg presentation at Home Delivery World is scheduled for 11:30 AM tomorrow, August 31, 2022. Home Delivery World 2022 will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions, and Daniela Perlmutter SVP Marketing and Growth of Bringg, will discuss common approaches to significantly expand access to, and participation in, the last-mile delivery industry, upending the industry status quo.

Katz has led NRS since its inception, growing it from its inception to become the largest point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers in the nation serving over 19,000 retail outlets. Katz previously served as a senior executive for several technology, energy and food service companies including other IDT companies, and has invested in and managed numerous restaurants.

Perlmutter has over 20 years of experience leading global marketing for multibillion-dollar tech companies and SaaS start-ups. She joined Bringg after leading the go-to-market strategy and marketing for B2B companies across Cybersecurity, Telecom, and IoT. Perlmutter is a mentor at the Intel Ignite accelerator program for startups, a graduate of a joint program with Wharton Business School, and holds an MBA and BA from Tel Aviv University.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for C-stores, bodegas, and other independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About Bringg:

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world’s best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg’s platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models.

NRS Contact:
Bill Ulrey
william.ulrey@idt.net

# # #


Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 447 M - -
Net income 2021 96,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 674 M 674 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 645
Free-Float 56,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel Jonas Chief Executive Officer
Bill S. Pereira Executive Vice President-Finance
Marcelo Fischer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard S. Jonas Chairman
David Wartell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDT CORPORATION-41.83%674
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-16.61%181 974
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.07%142 792
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.14%95 881
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.17%93 240
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-36.56%66 867