Equities
United States
Nyse
IDT Corporation
News
Summary
IDT
US4489475073
IDT CORPORATION
(IDT)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
29.74
USD
+4.64%
05:17p
IDT Reports Lower Fiscal Q3 EPS, Revenue
MT
04:57p
IDT
: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:55p
IDT
: Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
PU
Transcript : IDT Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
06/02/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good evening, and welcome to the IDT Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. In today's presentation, IDT's management will discuss IDT's financial and operational results for...
All news about IDT CORPORATION
05:17p
IDT Reports Lower Fiscal Q3 EPS, Revenue
MT
04:57p
IDT
: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:55p
IDT
: Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
PU
04:45p
Earnings Flash (IDT) IDT CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.23
MT
01:09p
EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY
: IDT Corp, 83.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 11.5% Sensitive
MT
05/18
IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
GL
05/18
IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
AQ
05/12
BOSS Money Expands Remittance Service to Ethiopia with Direct Deposit
GL
05/12
IDT Corporation Announces That Its Boss Money Remittance Service Now Offers Direct Depo..
CI
05/06
IDT Delays Spinoff of net2phone due to Market Conditions
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
1 447 M
-
-
Net income 2021
96,5 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
156 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
13,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
770 M
770 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,05x
EV / Sales 2021
0,78x
Nbr of Employees
1 645
Free-Float
56,9%
Managers and Directors
Samuel Jonas
Chief Executive Officer
Bill S. Pereira
Executive Vice President-Finance
Marcelo Fischer
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard S. Jonas
Chairman
David Wartell
Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
IDT CORPORATION
-35.64%
736
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
-1.29%
215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
7.80%
137 339
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
26.35%
108 465
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
17.29%
101 261
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
-24.02%
79 621
