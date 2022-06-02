Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IDT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDT   US4489475073

IDT CORPORATION

(IDT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
29.74 USD   +4.64%
05:17pIDT Reports Lower Fiscal Q3 EPS, Revenue
MT
04:57pIDT : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:55pIDT : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : IDT Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022

06/02/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good evening, and welcome to the IDT Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. In today's presentation, IDT's management will discuss IDT's financial and operational results for...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 447 M - -
Net income 2021 96,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 645
Free-Float 56,9%
Technical analysis trends IDT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel Jonas Chief Executive Officer
Bill S. Pereira Executive Vice President-Finance
Marcelo Fischer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Howard S. Jonas Chairman
David Wartell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDT CORPORATION-35.64%736
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.29%215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.80%137 339
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.35%108 465
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.29%101 261
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.02%79 621