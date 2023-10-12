IDT Corporation is a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services. The Company enables families to connect, support and share across international borders. It also enables businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight. The Company operates through two segments. The Telecom & Payment Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long-distance traffic termination. Telecom & Payment Services segment comprises Growth and Core verticals. Growth includes two primary businesses, BOSS Revolution Money Transfer, and National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS). Core includes its three communications and/or payments, BOSS Revolution Calling, Mobile Top-Up and Carrier Services. The netphone segment provides cloud communications and telephony services to business customers.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services