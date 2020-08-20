Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IEC Electronics Corp.    IEC

IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

(IEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IEC Electronics : to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 09:39am EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / IEC Electronics (Nasdaq: IEC) a provider of electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:40 AM PST /10:40 AM EST. Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO of IEC Electronics will be presenting to a live audience. A webcast of his presentation will be available using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36155

Mr. Schlarbaum will also conduct virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and interested investors may register for a meeting at:

https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

'We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.' stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View IEC Electronics profile here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IEC

Profiles powered by LD Micro- News Compliments of Accesswire

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ('EMS') to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming '500' in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: John Nesbett/IMS Investor Relations

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Source: IEC Electronics via LD Micro


Disclaimer

IEC Electronics Corp. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 13:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.
09:39aIEC ELECTRONICS : to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
08/05IEC ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/05IEC ELECTRONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05IEC Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
07/24IEC ELECTRONICS : Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter..
AQ
07/22IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial ..
GL
06/08IEC ELECTRONICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07IEC ELECTRONICS : Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results; REVENUE INCREASE..
AQ
05/06IEC ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/06IEC ELECTRONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 157 M - -
Net income 2019 4,75 M - -
Net Debt 2019 37,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 90,9 M 90,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 867
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
IEC Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy R. Nowak Chairman
Thomas L. Barbato Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles P. Hadeed Independent Director
Andy M. Laurence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.-3.85%91
HEXAGON AB14.90%25 568
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED13.00%25 470
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-7.34%17 640
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.84%15 102
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED103.58%13 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group