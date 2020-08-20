IEC Electronics : to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / IEC Electronics (Nasdaq: IEC) a provider of electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:40 AM PST /10:40 AM EST. Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO of IEC Electronics will be presenting to a live audience. A webcast of his presentation will be available using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36155

Mr. Schlarbaum will also conduct virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and interested investors may register for a meeting at:

https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

'We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.' stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View IEC Electronics profile here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IEC

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ('EMS') to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming '500' in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

