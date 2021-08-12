Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates IEC Electronics Corp.

08/12/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IEC Electronics Corp. ("IEC Electronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IEC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Creation Technologies Inc. ("Creation") via a tender offer.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $15.35 per share in cash for each share of IEC Electronics common stock that they hold. The proposed transaction has a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million.

If you own IEC Electronics shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iec  
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) IEC Electronics' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $15.35 per-share offer price adequately compensates IEC Electronics' shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $16.75 per share, $1.40 above the per-share offer price.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-iec-electronics-corp-301354612.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


