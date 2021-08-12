Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether IEC Electronics Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Creation Technologies

08/12/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Creation Technologies.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/iec-electronics-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges IEC Electronics' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet IEC Electronics shareholders will receive only $15.35 per share in cash, representing a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million and an aggregate enterprise value of $242.3 million, based upon net debt of $68.6 million. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for IEC Electronics by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if IEC Electronics accepts a superior bid. IEC Electronics insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of IEC Electronics' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for IEC Electronics.

If you own IEC Electronics common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/iec-electronics-corp.  

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-iec-electronics-corp-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-creation-technologies-301354738.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
