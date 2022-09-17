Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IEI Integration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3022   TW0003022000

IEI INTEGRATION CORP.

(3022)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
76.50 TWD   -0.26%
01:30aIEI INTEGRATION : 2022H1 Financial Results Investors Meeting
PU
08/08IEI Integration Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/26IEI Integration Corp. Joins the SDVoE Alliance
AQ
IEI Integration : 2022H1 Financial Results Investors Meeting

09/17/2022 | 01:30am EDT
IEI Integration Corp.

(Stock Code3022) 2022 1H Results

Sep 16, 2022

Disclaimer

  • IEI Integration's statements of its current expectations are forward- looking statements subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
  • Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Income Statement (Consolidated)

Amount: NT$ Thousand

2022 Q2

2021 Q2

2022 Q1~Q2

2021 Q1~Q2

QoQ

YoY

Net Sales

1,649,586

1,619,782

3,205,659

3,046,374

2%

5%

COGS

1,045,505

1,039,290

2,076,919

1,944,636

1%

7%

Gross profit

604,081

580,492

1,128,740

1,101,738

4%

2%

Gross margin

37%

36%

35%

36%

Operating expenses

342,616

380,946

663,302

695,582

-10%

-5%

Net operating

261,465

199,546

465,438

406,156

31%

15%

income

Operating margin

16%

12%

14%

13%

Non-operating

126,418

79,230

258,049

192,749

60%

34%

income & expenses

Net income

330,394

223,661

575,388

481,203

48%

20%

EPS

1.87

1.27

3.26

2.73

@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Balance Sheet (Consolidated)

Amount: NT$ Thousand

2022/6/30

2021/12/31

2021/6/30

Current assets

7,983,774

6,837,699

7,003,105

Non-current assets

4,768,551

4,758,399

4,669,400

Total assets

12,752,325

11,596,098

11,672,505

Current liabilities

3,610,963

2,605,162

2,756,588

Non-current liabilities

931,915

953,487

938,984

Total liabilities

4,542,878

3,558,649

3,695,572

Capital stock

1,765,978

1,765,978

1,765,978

Additional paid-in capital

820,465

820,325

821,570

Retained earnings

6,184,252

6,137,966

6,094,189

Other equity interest

-561,629

-687,892

-705,673

Non-controlling interests

381

1,072

869

Total equity

8,209,447

8,037,449

7,976,933

@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Amount: NT$ Thousand ; day

Cash equivalents & financial asset

Accounts Receivable

Inventory

Property, plant and equipment

Days of Sales Outstanding

Days on Hand

Return on Equity

2022/6/30

2021/12/31

2021/6/30

4,942,616

4,746,571

4,848,656

1,249,572

1,000,954

1,019,943

2,220,454

1,530,051

1,518,551

1,193,293

1,209,310

1,219,099

64

62

65

165

116

123

7.08 %

11.07 %

6.18 %

@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 05:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 244 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2021 866 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2021 3 769 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 6,41%
Capitalization 13 510 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,0%
