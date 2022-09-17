IEI Integration : 2022H1 Financial Results Investors Meeting

IEI Integration's statements of its current expectations are forward- looking statements subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Income Statement (Consolidated)
Amount: NT$ Thousand
2022 Q2
2021 Q2
2022 Q1~Q2
2021 Q1~Q2
QoQ
YoY
Net Sales
1,649,586
1,619,782
3,205,659
3,046,374
2%
5%
COGS
1,045,505
1,039,290
2,076,919
1,944,636
1%
7%
Gross profit
604,081
580,492
1,128,740
1,101,738
4%
2%
Gross margin
37%
36%
35%
36%
Operating expenses
342,616
380,946
663,302
695,582
-10%
-5%
Net operating
261,465
199,546
465,438
406,156
31%
15%
income
Operating margin
16%
12%
14%
13%
Non-operating
126,418
79,230
258,049
192,749
60%
34%
income & expenses
Net income
330,394
223,661
575,388
481,203
48%
20%
EPS
1.87
1.27
3.26
2.73
@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Balance Sheet (Consolidated)
Amount: NT$ Thousand
2022/6/30
2021/12/31
2021/6/30
Current assets
7,983,774
6,837,699
7,003,105
Non-current assets
4,768,551
4,758,399
4,669,400
Total assets
12,752,325
11,596,098
11,672,505
Current liabilities
3,610,963
2,605,162
2,756,588
Non-current liabilities
931,915
953,487
938,984
Total liabilities
4,542,878
3,558,649
3,695,572
Capital stock
1,765,978
1,765,978
1,765,978
Additional paid-in capital
820,465
820,325
821,570
Retained earnings
6,184,252
6,137,966
6,094,189
Other equity interest
-561,629
-687,892
-705,673
Non-controlling interests
381
1,072
869
Total equity
8,209,447
8,037,449
7,976,933
@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Financial Highlights (Consolidated)
Amount: NT$ Thousand ; day
Cash equivalents & financial asset
Accounts Receivable
Inventory
Property, plant and equipment
Days of Sales Outstanding
Days on Hand
Return on Equity
2022/6/30
2021/12/31
2021/6/30
4,942,616
4,746,571
4,848,656
1,249,572
1,000,954
1,019,943
2,220,454
1,530,051
1,518,551
1,193,293
1,209,310
1,219,099
64
62
65
165
116
123
7.08 %
11.07 %
6.18 %
@2022 IEI Integration Corp. CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 05:29:00 UTC.