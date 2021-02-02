IEI Integration : Bingo Draw Machine

Bingo Draw Machine To serve the gaming sector's needs, game developers must adopt a long-term strategy that allows for the rapid development of new games and flexibility to integrate new games. Our client needed to build such a system using their in-house software. They needed to run a central bingo ball drawing machine and connect it to multiple player gaming stations. Even with the initial development slated at ten machines per bingo ball draw machine, they wanted the capacity to expand to more player stations or even switch out the ball draw machine. In short, they wanted a plug-and-play game machine and player station. Download the Full Application Story Please fill out the form below and we'll send the full application story directly to your E-mail.

