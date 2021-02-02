Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  IEI Integration Corp.    3022   TW0003022000

IEI INTEGRATION CORP.

(3022)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IEI Integration : Bingo Draw Machine

02/02/2021 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bingo Draw Machine
To serve the gaming sector's needs, game developers must adopt a long-term strategy that allows for the rapid development of new games and flexibility to integrate new games. Our client needed to build such a system using their in-house software. They needed to run a central bingo ball drawing machine and connect it to multiple player gaming stations. Even with the initial development slated at ten machines per bingo ball draw machine, they wanted the capacity to expand to more player stations or even switch out the ball draw machine. In short, they wanted a plug-and-play game machine and player station.
Download the Full Application Story
Please fill out the form below and we'll send the full application story directly to your E-mail.
* indicates required field
*Enter Your Name
*Enter Your E-mail
*Enter Your Country
*Enter Your Company
*By providing your information to us, you are agreeing to the IEI Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Send
Back

Disclaimer

IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
05:26aIEI INTEGRATION : Bingo Draw Machine
PU
01/26IEI INTEGRATION : Restart & Rebuild an Intelligent Medical Service
PU
01/19IEI INTEGRATION : AFL3 Semi-Outdoor Industrial Panel PC with Apollo Lake Series ..
PU
01/19IEI INTEGRATION : Long-life 4D Cinema Control System
PU
01/19IEI INTEGRATION : Powering the Retail Experience with AI｜Intelligent Digi..
PU
01/19FROM IOT TO AIOT : What is the Next Step of IEI
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5 607 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2019 674 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2019 4 218 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
Yield 2019 1,89%
Capitalization 8 848 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
IEI Integration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chung Liang Chiang General Manager & Director
Ming Chih Chang Chairman
Ti Ssu Wei Head-Finance & Accounting
Kai Cheng Chan Deputy GM, Head-Research & Development
Ying Ying Li Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IEI INTEGRATION CORP.-8.07%316
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED3.86%9 393
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION17.57%5 935
SYNNEX CORPORATION0.22%4 392
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.16%2 186
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED36.96%1 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ