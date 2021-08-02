IEI Integration : Launched New Software Defined Router with OpenWrt - PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902

IEI Launched New Software Defined Router with OpenWrt - PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 Get Your Office Ready for New Gen. Software Defined Router The growing number of connected personal and IoT devices has led to an overall increase in network density. The PUZZLE-M901 and the PUZZLE-M902 are IEI's latest product series - Software Defined Router, which is pre-installed with OpenWrt and features high speed and high flexibility to optimize your network performance.

This series is integrated with 2.5GbE and 10GbE (M902) ports and the interfaces can be defined with various combination to meet your demands. Moreover, its function can also be expanded by open source applications supported in the OpenWrt community. The PUZZLE-M901 and the PUZZLE-M902 are ideally suited for a wide range of applications, such as SOHO and SMB networking infrastructure. High Computing Capability with Marvell Quad-core SoC The Marvell CN9130 is a quad-core Armv8 Cortex-A72 system-on-chip (SoC). The high-performance processor offers a complete function and acceleration for networking and security applications. Flexible High-speed Network Deployment 6 x 2.5 GbE

3 x 10 GbE The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 can offer you incredible speed for data transmission with six 2.5 GbE ports and three 10 GbE* ports. Combined with OpenWrt, you can select and run different functions in this series, and its interfaces can be defined to link with multiple devices for different tasks and purposes. *Support for PUZZLE-M902 Only *Support for PUZZLE-M902 Only OpenWrt, The Mainstream

Open Source Project for Router The hottest open source project, OpenWrt, which is based on Linux-based embedded operating system and used on embedded devices to route network traffic. Approximately 3,500 optional software packages can be installed through the opkg package management system and designed with user-friendly interface to support IT or developers to operate any function easily. It provides detailed possibilities to configure common network-related functions, such as IPv4, VPN, firewall, NAT, or port forwarding and so on. 3,500 Free Packages It's Time to Get a Smarter Router For Small and Medium-sized Business The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 is pre-installed with OpenWrt and designed multi-ports with high bandwidth to build an efficient and reliable IT infrastructure and multi-site expansion...... Read more

For Work From Home Solution The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 provides fast connection speed and adopts OpenVPN and firewall3 (fw3) to build an efficient and reliable work from home solution......

Read more PUZZLE-M901 Marvell® CN9130 quad-core Armv8 Cortex-A72 @ up to 2200 MHz Six 2.5 GbE RJ-45 ports Onboard 4 GB eMMC, one console port (pin-header) LED indicators : Status/Power & WAN/LAN, interface indicator Pre-installed OpenWrt Support 2242 M key M.2 PCIe Gen3 x2 More Information

PUZZLE-M902 Marvell® CN9130 quad-core Armv8 Cortex-A72 @ up to 2200 MHz Six 2.5 GbE RJ-45 ports & Three 10 GbE RJ-45 ports Onboard 4 GB eMMC, one console port (pin-header) LED indicators : Status/Power & WAN/LAN, interface indicator Pre-installed OpenWrt Support 2242/2280 M key M.2 PCIe Gen3 x1 More Information

More about Network Innovations and Cybersecurity Threats Arising from 5G Innovative 5G MEC Solution PUZZLE-IN005 Product Introduction Case study All-in-one Network Video Surveillance Solution

Unmanned Parking Management System

All-in-one Network Appliance

Network Firewall on PUZZLE Networking Appliance White paper Network Appliance Selection Guide IEI Integration Corp. Tel:+886-2-8691-6798

+886-2-2690-2098

Fax:+886-2-6616-0028 sales@ieiworld.com IEI Technology USA Tel:+1-909-595-2819

Fax:+1-909-595-2816 sales@usa.ieiworld.com IEI Integration China Tel:+86-21-3116-7799

Fax:+86-21-3462-7797 sales@ieiworld.com.cn IEI Integration Corp. 東京支店 Tel:+81-3-5901-9735

Fax:+81-3-5901-9736 japansales@ieiworld.com Copyright©2020 IEI Integration Corp. All Rights Reserved. Design and specifications are subject to change without prior notice. Keep in touch with us!

Back