Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IEI Integration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3022   TW0003022000

IEI INTEGRATION CORP.

(3022)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IEI Integration : Launched New Software Defined Router with OpenWrt - PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902

08/02/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IEI Launched New Software Defined Router with OpenWrt - PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902
Get Your Office Ready for New Gen. Software Defined Router

The growing number of connected personal and IoT devices has led to an overall increase in network density. The PUZZLE-M901 and the PUZZLE-M902 are IEI's latest product series - Software Defined Router, which is pre-installed with OpenWrt and features high speed and high flexibility to optimize your network performance.
This series is integrated with 2.5GbE and 10GbE (M902) ports and the interfaces can be defined with various combination to meet your demands. Moreover, its function can also be expanded by open source applications supported in the OpenWrt community. The PUZZLE-M901 and the PUZZLE-M902 are ideally suited for a wide range of applications, such as SOHO and SMB networking infrastructure.

High Computing Capability with Marvell Quad-core SoC

The Marvell CN9130 is a quad-core Armv8 Cortex-A72 system-on-chip (SoC). The high-performance processor offers a complete function and acceleration for networking and security applications.

Flexible High-speed Network Deployment

6 x 2.5 GbE
3 x 10 GbE

The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 can offer you incredible speed for data transmission with six 2.5 GbE ports and three 10 GbE* ports. Combined with OpenWrt, you can select and run different functions in this series, and its interfaces can be defined to link with multiple devices for different tasks and purposes.

*Support for PUZZLE-M902 Only
OpenWrt, The Mainstream
Open Source Project for Router

The hottest open source project, OpenWrt, which is based on Linux-based embedded operating system and used on embedded devices to route network traffic. Approximately 3,500 optional software packages can be installed through the opkg package management system and designed with user-friendly interface to support IT or developers to operate any function easily. It provides detailed possibilities to configure common network-related functions, such as IPv4, VPN, firewall, NAT, or port forwarding and so on.

3,500 Free Packages

It's Time to Get a Smarter Router
  • For Small and Medium-sized Business

    The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 is pre-installed with OpenWrt and designed multi-ports with high bandwidth to build an efficient and reliable IT infrastructure and multi-site expansion......

  • For Work From Home Solution

    The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 provides fast connection speed and adopts OpenVPN and firewall3 (fw3) to build an efficient and reliable work from home solution......

  • PUZZLE-M901
    • Marvell® CN9130 quad-core Armv8 Cortex-A72@up to 2200 MHz
    • Six 2.5 GbE RJ-45 ports
    • Onboard 4 GB eMMC, one console port (pin-header)
    • LED indicators : Status/Power & WAN/LAN, interface indicator
    • Pre-installed OpenWrt
    • Support 2242 M key M.2 PCIe Gen3 x2
  • PUZZLE-M902
    • Marvell® CN9130 quad-core Armv8 Cortex-A72@up to 2200 MHz
    • Six 2.5 GbE RJ-45 ports & Three 10 GbE RJ-45 ports
    • Onboard 4 GB eMMC, one console port (pin-header)
    • LED indicators : Status/Power & WAN/LAN, interface indicator
    • Pre-installed OpenWrt
    • Support 2242/2280 M key M.2 PCIe Gen3 x1
More about Network White paper
IEI Integration Corp. Tel:+886-2-8691-6798
+886-2-2690-2098
Fax:+886-2-6616-0028 sales@ieiworld.com
IEI Technology USA Tel:+1-909-595-2819
Fax:+1-909-595-2816 sales@usa.ieiworld.com
IEI Integration China Tel:+86-21-3116-7799
Fax:+86-21-3462-7797 sales@ieiworld.com.cn
IEI Integration Corp. 東京支店 Tel:+81-3-5901-9735
Fax:+81-3-5901-9736 japansales@ieiworld.com
Copyright©2020 IEI Integration Corp. All Rights Reserved. Design and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
Keep in touch with us!
Back

Disclaimer

IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
06:42aIEI INTEGRATION : Launched New Software Defined Router with OpenWrt - PUZZLE-M90..
PU
07/23IEI INTEGRATION : Improving Medical Environment for You
PU
07/16IEI INTEGRATION : Hotel Selects IEI AFL3 For Membership Management Terminal Upgr..
PU
07/01IEI INTEGRATION : Yuanlin Christian Hospital Embraces Mobile Medical Workstation..
PU
06/15IEI INTEGRATION : Deploying Autonomous Mobile Robot with AI
PU
06/11IEI INTEGRATION : Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System
PU
05/31IEI INTEGRATION : Launched Zhaoxin KX-6000 Series Processor Mini-ITX - KINO-KX S..
PU
05/28IEI INTEGRATION : Congratulations!! IEI DRPC-230-ULT5 is verified by Milestone S..
PU
05/26IEI INTEGRATION : Launched Highly Scalable 100G Ethernet PCIe Card and Network M..
PU
05/25IEI INTEGRATION : 5G MEC/O-RAN Network Appliance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 948 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2020 997 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net cash 2020 3 647 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 9 307 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
IEI Integration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Liang Chiang General Manager & Director
Ti Ssu Wei Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chih Chang Chairman
Kai Cheng Chan Deputy GM, Head-Research & Development
Chia Lien Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IEI INTEGRATION CORP.-3.30%333
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED28.90%11 667
SYNNEX CORPORATION46.78%6 208
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION22.53%5 914
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.61%2 039
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.26.15%994