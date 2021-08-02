IEI Integration : Launched New Software Defined Router with OpenWrt - PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902
IEI Launched New Software Defined Router with OpenWrt - PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902
Get Your Office Ready for New Gen. Software Defined Router
The growing number of connected personal and IoT devices has led to an overall increase in network density. The PUZZLE-M901 and the PUZZLE-M902 are IEI's latest product series - Software Defined Router, which is pre-installed with OpenWrt and features high speed and high flexibility to optimize your network performance.
This series is integrated with 2.5GbE and 10GbE (M902) ports and the interfaces can be defined with various combination to meet your demands. Moreover, its function can also be expanded by open source applications supported in the OpenWrt community. The PUZZLE-M901 and the PUZZLE-M902 are ideally suited for a wide range of applications, such as SOHO and SMB networking infrastructure.
High Computing Capability with Marvell Quad-core SoC
The Marvell CN9130 is a quad-core Armv8 Cortex-A72 system-on-chip (SoC). The high-performance processor offers a complete function and acceleration for networking and security applications.
Flexible High-speed Network Deployment
6 x 2.5 GbE 3 x 10 GbE
The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 can offer you incredible speed for data transmission with six 2.5 GbE ports and three 10 GbE* ports. Combined with OpenWrt, you can select and run different functions in this series, and its interfaces can be defined to link with multiple devices for different tasks and purposes.
*Support for PUZZLE-M902 Only
OpenWrt, The Mainstream
Open Source Project for Router
The hottest open source project, OpenWrt, which is based on Linux-based embedded operating system and used on embedded devices to route network traffic. Approximately 3,500 optional software packages can be installed through the opkg package management system and designed with user-friendly interface to support IT or developers to operate any function easily. It provides detailed possibilities to configure common network-related functions, such as IPv4, VPN, firewall, NAT, or port forwarding and so on.
3,500 Free Packages
It's Time to Get a Smarter Router
For Small and Medium-sized Business
The PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902 is pre-installed with OpenWrt and designed multi-ports with high bandwidth to build an efficient and reliable IT infrastructure and multi-site expansion......
