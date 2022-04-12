IEI Integration : Launches PCIE-Q470 PICMG 1.3 Full-Size Single Board Computer Featuring Latest 10th/11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors for Performance-Demanding Applications

The PCIE-Q470 is a full-size PICMG® 1.3 single board computer with scalable CPU options of 10th/11th Intel® Generation Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium® and Celeron® processors and Intel® Q470/Q470E chipset, supporting up to 10 cores. With IEI's comprehensive passive backplane and industrial chassis options, the configurable system can offer increased computing efficiency and flexible I/O expandability through PCIe x16, PCIe x4 and legacy PCI signals, allowing more industrial add-on cards to satisfy the requirements of performance-demanding applications in medical radiology equipment, digital surveillance, transportation and automation applications.