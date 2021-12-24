IEI Integration : Welcomes You to Visit CES 2022 in LAS VEGAS

IEI Integration Corp. sincerely invites you to visit the booth (No. 51652) with QNAP System Inc. at CES 2022 at NV & DIGITAL in LAS VEGAS, USA, during 5th to 8th January 2022.
IEI will present the new software defined router, the PUZZLE-M901 and PUZZLE-M902, which pre-installed OpenWrt, powered by Marvell quad-core platform and very suited for applying in small and medium business network infrastructure.
More, IEI shows the new product line of iSDV-200CTR, 4K HDR SDVoE AV over IP product, to demonstrate 4K video wall solution with 10GbE Combo port design.
