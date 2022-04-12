IEI Integration : Welcomes Your Participation to Taiwan Excellence Smart Technology and Solutions Webinar

IEI Integration Corp. sincerely invites you to participate Taiwan Excellence Smart Technology and Solutions Webinar. This online webinar will focus on edge smart technology and solutions, AI, and IoT.
IEI will introduce smart medical solution and networking solution to the participating members of the webinar.
Time: 14:00 - 17:00, Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Register now » https://forms.gle/YnaXfPn8oRdnVHmk8
Disclaimer
IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:24:07 UTC.