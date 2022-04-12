Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  IEI Integration Corp.
  News
  Summary
    3022   TW0003022000

IEI INTEGRATION CORP.

(3022)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
45.35 TWD   -1.52%
05:25pIEI INTEGRATION : Launches PCIE-Q470 PICMG 1.3 Full-Size Single Board Computer Featuring Latest 10th/11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors for Performance-Demanding Applications
PU
05:25pIEI INTEGRATION : Welcomes Your Participation to Taiwan Excellence Smart Technology and Solutions Webinar
PU
04/08IEI INTEGRATION : Welcomes Your Visiting to E-TECH Europe 2022 in Bologna, Italy
PU
IEI Integration : Welcomes Your Participation to Taiwan Excellence Smart Technology and Solutions Webinar

04/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
IEI Integration Corp. sincerely invites you to participate Taiwan Excellence Smart Technology and Solutions Webinar. This online webinar will focus on edge smart technology and solutions, AI, and IoT.
IEI will introduce smart medical solution and networking solution to the participating members of the webinar.
Time: 14:00 - 17:00, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Register now » https://forms.gle/YnaXfPn8oRdnVHmk8


Disclaimer

IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 782 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 009 M 275 M 275 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
IEI Integration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45,35 TWD
Average target price 50,15 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Managers and Directors
Chung Liang Chiang General Manager & Director
Ti Ssu Wei Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chih Chang Chairman
Kai Cheng Chan Deputy GM, Head-Research & Development
Chia Lien Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IEI INTEGRATION CORP.-3.10%280
HP INC.1.38%40 228
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-16.41%35 701
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.25%20 555
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.19%18 501
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-9.38%12 475