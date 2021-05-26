Log in
    3022   TW0003022000

IEI INTEGRATION CORP.

(3022)
  Report
IEI Integration : Launched Highly Scalable 100G Ethernet PCIe Card and Network Module Card - LAN-100G2SF-E810 & PulM-100G2SF-E810

05/26/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
IEI Launched Highly Scalable 100G Ethernet PCIe Card and Network Module Card - LAN-100G2SF-E810 & PulM-100G2SF-E810
LAN-100G2SF-E810 & PulM-100G2SF-E810

IEI LAN-100G2SF-E810, the 100 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express card, is designed for COTS servers, data center, and high-end appliances. It offers simple integration with PCIe 3.0 x16 or PCIe 4.0 x8* to achieve 100G high-bandwidth network demands.

IEI LAN-100G2SF-E810 and PulM-100G2SF-E810 are both based on Intel® E810 Ethernet controller with two 100G Ethernet ports. They can enhance programmable packet processing pipeline, virtualization (SR-IOV, On-chip QoS and Traffic Management, VMDq, etc.), QoS, and RDMA (iWARP and RoCEv2).

* The PulM-100G2SF-E810 supports PCIe 4.0 x8 and is compliant with the PUZZLE-IN005 only. Product Information
LAN-100G2SF-E810 PulM-100G2SF-E810
Form Factor PCI Express Card IEI Networking Module - PulM
Host Interface PCIe 3.0 x16 or PCIe 4.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x8
NIC Intel® E810
LAN Interface QSFP28
Speed 100G
Ports 2
Storage Temp. -20°C ~ 75°C (-4°F ~ 167°F)
Operating Temp. 0°C ~ 40°C (32°F ~ 104°F)
Humidity 5% ~ 90% RH, non-condensing
Dimensions
(mm) (LxWxH) 		167 x 64 x 19 165.50 x 77.8 x 44.2
Compliance RoHS
IEI Integration Corp. Tel:+886-2-8691-6798
+886-2-2690-2098
Fax:+886-2-6616-0028 sales@ieiworld.com
IEI Technology USA Tel:+1-909-595-2819
Fax:+1-909-595-2816 sales@usa.ieiworld.com
IEI Integration China Tel:+86-21-3116-7799
Fax:+86-21-3462-7797 sales@ieiworld.com.cn
IEI Integration Corp. 東京支店 Tel:+81-3-5901-9735
Fax:+81-3-5901-9736 japansales@ieiworld.com
Copyright©2020 IEI Integration Corp. All Rights Reserved. Design and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
Disclaimer

IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 21:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
