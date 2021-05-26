IEI Integration : Launched Highly Scalable 100G Ethernet PCIe Card and Network Module Card - LAN-100G2SF-E810 & PulM-100G2SF-E810
LAN-100G2SF-E810, the 100 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express card, is designed for COTS servers, data center, and high-end appliances. It offers simple integration with PCIe 3.0 x16 or PCIe 4.0 x8* to achieve 100G high-bandwidth network demands.
IEI
LAN-100G2SF-E810 and PulM-100G2SF-E810 are both based on Intel® E810 Ethernet controller with two 100G Ethernet ports. They can enhance programmable packet processing pipeline, virtualization (SR-IOV, On-chip QoS and Traffic Management, VMDq, etc.), QoS, and RDMA (iWARP and RoCEv2).
* The PulM-100G2SF-E810 supports PCIe 4.0 x8 and is compliant with the PUZZLE-IN005 only.
Product Information
LAN-100G2SF-E810
PulM-100G2SF-E810
Form Factor
PCI Express Card
IEI Networking Module - PulM
Host Interface
PCIe 3.0 x16 or PCIe 4.0 x8
PCIe 4.0 x8
NIC
Intel® E810
LAN Interface
QSFP28
Speed
100G
Ports
2
Storage Temp.
-20°C ~ 75°C (-4°F ~ 167°F)
Operating Temp.
0°C ~ 40°C (32°F ~ 104°F)
Humidity
5% ~ 90% RH, non-condensing
Dimensions
(mm) (LxWxH)
167 x 64 x 19
165.50 x 77.8 x 44.2
Compliance
RoHS
