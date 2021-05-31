Log in
    3022   TW0003022000

IEI INTEGRATION CORP.

(3022)
  Summary
IEI Integration : Launched Zhaoxin KX-6000 Series Processor Mini-ITX - KINO-KX Series

05/31/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
IEI Launched Zhaoxin KX-6000 Series Processor Mini-ITX - KINO-KX Series
Zhaoxin 16nm
KX-6000 Series On-Board CPU

Zhaoxin, a China-based semiconductor company launched their new 16nm processor KX-6000 series. The SoC features eight cores running at 3 GHz and increases performance over its predecessor by at least 50%. KX-6000 Series will focus on 8 different applications including finance, railway, energy, network security, MES, education, military and telecom operations.

Rich I/O with Flexible Design

KINO-KX include 14 x USB, 10 x RS-232, PCIe x 16 expansion slot and dual independent display (VGA & DVI-I) support. This is design for rugged solution and easy expansion capabilities for industrial applications.

Powerful Security Function
- IEI TPM Expansion -

Hardware-based security solution for data protection and reliable authentication via TPM that stores key, passwords and digital certificates.

Application Field Product Information

  • Mini-ITX SBC supports Zhaoxin 16nm KX-U6580/KX-U6780A(70W) on-board processor supports dual-channel DDR4 SO-DIMMs

  • Dual independent display(VGA & DVI-I) support

  • Up to 10 x RS-232 and 10 x USB 2.0 support

  • USB 3.2 Gen1, SATA 6Gb/s, Full-size PCIe Mini Card slot and PCIe x16 expansion slot

  • ATX power input

IEI Integration Corp. Tel:+886-2-8691-6798
+886-2-2690-2098
Fax:+886-2-6616-0028 sales@ieiworld.com
IEI Technology USA Tel:+1-909-595-2819
Fax:+1-909-595-2816 sales@usa.ieiworld.com
IEI Integration China Tel:+86-21-3116-7799
Fax:+86-21-3462-7797 sales@ieiworld.com.cn
IEI Integration Corp. 東京支店 Tel:+81-3-5901-9735
Fax:+81-3-5901-9736 japansales@ieiworld.com
Copyright©2020 IEI Integration Corp. All Rights Reserved. Design and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
Back

Disclaimer

IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
