IEI Integration : Launched Zhaoxin KX-6000 Series Processor Mini-ITX - KINO-KX Series

Zhaoxin 16nm
KX-6000 Series On-Board CPU
Zhaoxin, a China-based semiconductor company launched their new 16nm processor KX-6000 series. The SoC features eight cores running at 3 GHz and increases performance over its predecessor by at least 50%. KX-6000 Series will focus on 8 different applications including finance, railway, energy, network security, MES, education, military and telecom operations.
Rich I/O with Flexible Design
KINO-KX include 14 x USB, 10 x RS-232, PCIe x 16 expansion slot and dual independent display (VGA & DVI-I) support. This is design for rugged solution and easy expansion capabilities for industrial applications.
Powerful Security Function
- IEI TPM Expansion -
Hardware-based security solution for data protection and reliable authentication via TPM that stores key, passwords and digital certificates.
Application Field
Product Information
-
Mini-ITX SBC supports Zhaoxin 16nm KX-U6580/KX-U6780A(70W) on-board processor supports dual-channel DDR4 SO-DIMMs
-
Dual independent display(VGA & DVI-I) support
-
Up to 10 x RS-232 and 10 x USB 2.0 support
-
USB 3.2 Gen1, SATA 6Gb/s, Full-size PCIe Mini Card slot and PCIe x16 expansion slot
-
ATX power input