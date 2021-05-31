IEI Integration : Launched Zhaoxin KX-6000 Series Processor Mini-ITX - KINO-KX Series

Zhaoxin, a China-based semiconductor company launched their new 16nm processor KX-6000 series. The SoC features eight cores running at 3 GHz and increases performance over its predecessor by at least 50%. KX-6000 Series will focus on 8 different applications including finance, railway, energy, network security, MES, education, military and telecom operations.

KINO-KX include 14 x USB, 10 x RS-232, PCIe x 16 expansion slot and dual independent display (VGA & DVI-I) support. This is design for rugged solution and easy expansion capabilities for industrial applications.

Hardware-based security solution for data protection and reliable authentication via TPM that stores key, passwords and digital certificates.