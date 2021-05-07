Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IEI Integration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3022   TW0003022000

IEI INTEGRATION CORP.

(3022)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IEI Integration : Releases New Slim-and-rugged Heavy Industrial Box PC - FLEX-BX100

05/07/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
IEI Releases New Slim-and-rugged Heavy Industrial Box PC - FLEX-BX100

IEI's FLEX-BX100 industrial box PC features an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5- 8365UE processor with blazing-fast performance, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and ultra-thin design, which can meet the demand of high-speed data processing and transmission, and can also suit into various environment with no space limit.

IEEE 802.3 bt Standard PoE PD box PC

The FLEX-BX-100 can be optionally equipped with an IEEE802.3af/at/bt-compliant GPOE-PD-BT01-R10 card for connecting to an IEEE802.3bt switch to operate as a PoE Powered Device (PD).

Fully Integrated I/O
IEI Integration Corp. Tel:+886-2-8691-6798
+886-2-2690-2098
Fax:+886-2-6616-0028 sales@ieiworld.com
IEI Technology USA Tel:+1-909-595-2819
Fax:+1-909-595-2816 sales@usa.ieiworld.com
IEI Integration China Tel:+86-21-3116-7799
Fax:+86-21-3462-7797 sales@ieiworld.com.cn
IEI Integration Corp. 東京支店 Tel:+81-3-5901-9735
Fax:+81-3-5901-9736 japansales@ieiworld.com
Copyright©2020 IEI Integration Corp. All Rights Reserved. Design and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
IEI Integration Corp. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 18:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 948 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2020 997 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net cash 2020 3 647 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 9 960 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
IEI Integration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IEI INTEGRATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chung Liang Chiang General Manager & Director
Ti Ssu Wei Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chih Chang Chairman
Kai Cheng Chan Deputy GM, Head-Research & Development
Chia Lien Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IEI INTEGRATION CORP.1.10%348
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-10.66%8 014
SYNNEX CORPORATION52.00%6 268
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION21.36%5 924
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.38%2 043
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED40.15%1 168