IEI Integration : Releases New Slim-and-rugged Heavy Industrial Box PC - FLEX-BX100

IEI's FLEX-BX100 industrial box PC features an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5- 8365UE processor with blazing-fast performance, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and ultra-thin design, which can meet the demand of high-speed data processing and transmission, and can also suit into various environment with no space limit.

The FLEX-BX-100 can be optionally equipped with an IEEE802.3af/at/bt-compliant GPOE-PD-BT01-R10 card for connecting to an IEEE802.3bt switch to operate as a PoE Powered Device (PD).