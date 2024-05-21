Our customer, SKS Group, is embarking on a roadshow on wheels from 15 to 24 May, bringing their products directly to customers. This unique event will feature a truck filled with SKS Group's products and demos, including our latest full-body IP66 rating panel PC, UPC-F12M1.

» Intel® Raptor Lake-P Core™ i3-1315URE SoC processor

» 12.1" 1024x768 600 nits LCD

» Anti-glare & anti-UV PCAP touchscreen

» Full body IP66 waterproof

Learn More

A significant highlight of the tour is the truck's appearance at the Northern Industry Event 2024 on 22 and 23 May, Oulu. Attendees at the Northern Industry Event will have the exclusive opportunity to explore IEI's state-of-the-art panel PC, witnessing firsthand how it can enhance efficiency and productivity in mining operations.

The truck will serve as a mobile showroom, complete with live demonstrations and expert consultations. Customers and industry professionals are encouraged to join SKS Group on this journey, explore our latest panel PC solutions and experience the future of industrial solutions.

Contact Us