IEntertainment Network : Attorney Letter March 2022

MORGAN E. PETITTI ATTORNEY AT LAW 118 W. STREETSBORO STREET SUITE 317 HUDSON, OHIO 44236 TELEPHONE: 330. 697.8548 E-Mail: PetittiLaw@gmail.com March 17, 2022 OTC Markets Group Inc. 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor New York, New York 10282 Re: iEntertainment Network, Inc., a State of North Carolina corporation (the "Company" or "Issuer"). Subj.: Letter with Respect to Adequate Current Information for the Issuer: Annual Reports for the Year Ended December 31, 2021. Dear Ladies and Gentlemen: I write to provide the OTC Markets Group Inc. with an opinion with respect to the Company. OTC Markets Group Inc. is entitled to rely on such opinion in determining whether to permit quotations in the Issuer's securities (the "Securities") in the OTC Markets Group Inc. quotation venue and in deciding whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). I am a U.S. resident and I have been retained by the Issuer solely for the purpose of reviewing the current information supplied by the Issuer. I do not own any shares of the Issuer's securities and will not receive any shares of the Issuer's securities as payment for services rendered, currently or in the future. I have examined such corporate records, e.g. Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws, corporate minutes and other documents and such questions of law as I have considered necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this letter. I am authorized to practice law in the State of Ohio, including the laws of the United States. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") and have not been prohibited from practice thereunder. I am not currently and have not been in the preceding five (5) years, suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, or charged in a civil or criminal case. I am not currently and have not been in the preceding five (5) years, subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the Commission, the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. On March 15, 2022, the Issuer posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with Rule 15c2-11(a)(5) promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). I have reviewed all such documents (the Page | 1

"Information") in connection with the preparation of this letter and find them to be suitable for public disclosure. It is my belief that the Information (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Securities and the Issuer and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act, includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2-11 under the Exchange Act, (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information, which are located on the Internet at www.otcmarkets.com , and (iv) has been posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service. The opinion and conclusions herein are based upon documentation and facts made available to me by the Company and are based on the accuracy of those documents and facts. The documentation that was provided to me was believed to be true and reliable in its contents. Below is the information posted to the OTC Disclosure and News Service on March 15, 2022 which I have reviewed in rendering this opinion: Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. Profit and Loss Statement for the year ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited). Balance Sheet for the year ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited). Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited). Statement of Stockholders' Equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited). Notes to Financial Statements (Unaudited). I personally met with John W. Stealey, Founder and CEO of the Issuer, to discuss and review the above documentation with management of the Issuer and with a majority of the Board of Directors. In the event that the facts and information in all such documents are determined not to be true, this opinion shall be null and void. The party responsible for preparation of the financial statements of the Issuer is: John W. Stealey, Founder and CEO of the Issuer 100 Club Drive, Suite 203 Burnsville, North Carolina 28714 Phone: 919.238.4090 Email: jwstealey@ient.com The Transfer Agent for the Issuer is: iEntertainment Network, Inc. 100 Club Drive, Suite 203 Burnsville, North Carolina 28714 Phone: 919.238.4090 Email: customerservice@ient.com Page | 2