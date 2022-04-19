|
Iep Invest : Jaarverslag 2021
Jaarverslag 2021
|Sales 2020
|
20,0 M
21,6 M
21,6 M
|Net income 2020
|
5,70 M
6,15 M
6,15 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
29,9 M
32,3 M
32,3 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|14,7x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
89,9 M
97,0 M
97,0 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|5,39x
|EV / Sales 2020
|5,68x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|13,9%
