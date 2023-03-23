ILBE, profit falls in 2022 while revenues rise

(Alliance News) - Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment Spa reported Thursday that it posted consolidated revenues of EUR161.0 million in 2022 from EUR152.3 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated Ebit stood at EUR20.8 million from EUR24.4 million in FY2021.

Net income as of December 31, 2022 is EUR3.5 million from EUR18.4 million in 2021.

Adjusted net financial position is worth EUR23.1 million from EUR29.3 million in FY 2021.

For FY2023, the company said that the forecast for growth in revenues and capitalized works and slightly lower margin dynamics has been confirmed.

On Thursday, ILBE closed flat at EUR1.07 per share.

