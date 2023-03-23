Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IE   IT0005380602

IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(IE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:15 2023-03-23 pm EDT
1.068 EUR    0.00%
02:10pILBE, profit falls in 2022 while revenues rise
AN
03/13ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Pharmacosm the best; Energy at the tail end
AN
03/01Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S P A : Tell it like a woman arrives at the united nations with a screening at the general assembly on march 3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ILBE, profit falls in 2022 while revenues rise

03/23/2023 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment Spa reported Thursday that it posted consolidated revenues of EUR161.0 million in 2022 from EUR152.3 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated Ebit stood at EUR20.8 million from EUR24.4 million in FY2021.

Net income as of December 31, 2022 is EUR3.5 million from EUR18.4 million in 2021.

Adjusted net financial position is worth EUR23.1 million from EUR29.3 million in FY 2021.

For FY2023, the company said that the forecast for growth in revenues and capitalized works and slightly lower margin dynamics has been confirmed.

On Thursday, ILBE closed flat at EUR1.07 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
02:10pILBE, profit falls in 2022 while revenues rise
AN
03/13ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Pharmacosm the best; Energy..
AN
03/01Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainme : Tell it like a woman arrives at the united nations ..
PU
01/27Ilbe S.p.a. : Information on the execution of the liquidity agreement with TSAF
PU
01/26Mib breaks through 26,000 trailed by STMicroelectronics
AN
01/17Ilbe S.p.a. : Information on the execution of the liquidity agreement with TSAF
PU
01/16Milan bullish at 25,800; Saipem and Eni good
AN
2022Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainme : ILBE Company Presentation_November_2022
PU
2022Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainme : ILBE WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE “MID&SMALL IN MI..
PU
2022Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainme : Consolidated Half Year Financial Report as at 30 Ju..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 157 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2022 28,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,3 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Average target price 3,05 €
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Iervolino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Marziali Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ruggiero Finance & Treasury Officer
Riccardo Tiscini Independent Director
Roberto di Mario Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-10.25%40
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.22.58%10 004
TOHO COMPANY LTD-2.66%6 507
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.1.86%4 460
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.4.19%3 809
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD40.27%2 386
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer