Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S p A : ILBE announces a partnership with Giancarlo De Cataldo to write the tv serie and film about Raffaele Cutolo

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment), a company that produces film and television content (Euronext Growth Milan - IT0005380602 - IE and Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - Alie), announces that it has entered into a partnership with Giancarlo De Cataldo to write the TV series and the fictional feature film based on the life of the boss Raffaele Cutolo, founder of the Nuova Camorra Organizzata.

Giancarlo De Cataldo is a judge at the Court of Assizes in Rome who for years has cultivated his passion for writing, becoming an author of famous books as well as a television screenwriter and playwright, thrilling the public with mysteries and crime stories.

One of his most significant works is the book Romanzo Criminale, which inspired the famous film of the same name directed by Michele Placido and the subsequent television series directed by Stefano Sollima. With the latter he wrote the subject and screenplay of the film Suburra, also working on the TV series derived from the film directed by Michele Placido, Andrea Malaioli and Giuseppe Capotondi.

Also for TV, he wrote several subjects and teleplays for projects including Il caso Enzo Tortora.Dove eravamo rimasti? directed by Ricky Tognazzi, La donna della domenica by Giulio Base, Paolo Borsellino, Il giudice Mastrangelo and many others.

For the cinema he collaborated on the screenplay of the award-winning film by Mario Martone entitled Noi credevamo and the film directed by Claudio Amendola called Il permesso - 48 ore fuori.

Raffaele Cutolo is a multi-channel project undertaken after the production company bought the rights to Cutolo's life directly from his heirs. The project is co-produced with Elide Melli's production company Elisir 27 and consists of a feature film, a fictional TV series and a docuseries in four episodes.

Thanks to the material collected, Giancarlo De Cataldo will have access to important unpublished documents on the life of the boss who during his 58 years spent in prison founded the Nuova Camorra Organizzata, from whose ashes today's camorra was born. Other writers involved in the project include Domenico Rafele and Nicola Ravera Rafele.

Andrea Iervolino commented: "It's a great honour for us to be able to work with an author of this calibre. Giancarlo accepted this challenge with great enthusiasm, intrigued by the material we made available to him and by an Italian yet international story that, despite being a dark page in the history of our country, has certainly stirred the consciences and captivated directors, journalists and fans of the genre from all over the world. We're sure that, thanks also to the precious collaboration with Elide Melli, co-producer of the project, we'll be able to create something unique, shedding new light on a well-known story by drawing on the original materials made available by Cutolo's heirs".

