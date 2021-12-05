Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IE   IT0005380602

IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(IE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S p A : & Lady Bacardi Entertainment to Distribute Director Andrew Levitas' “Minamata” Starring Johnny Depp

12/05/2021 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

North America Theatrical Release Set for December; Academy® Campaign Set in Motion

December 03, 2021 - Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment ("ILBE"), Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's public entertainment company listed on the AIM Italia market of the Italian Stock Exchange, announced today the company has acquired North American distribution rights to director Andrew Levitas' inspirational and timely drama Minamata starring Johnny Depp.

ILBE is partnering with Samuel Goldwyn Films to release Minamata in theaters beginning December 15, with a platformed theatrical rollout across the U.S. and Canada extending into 2022. Oscar® campaigns in several categories will coincide with the release.

From Hanway Films, Minamata was written by David K. Kessler, Stephen Deuters, Andrew Levitas and Jason Forman. The film received its World Premiere as a Berlinale Special Gala as part of the Berlin International Film Festival 2020.

Andrea Iervolino said, "Anchored by standout performances and stunning direction and craft artistry, Minamata is the kind of purposeful storytelling that sinks in with audiences and a movie they will appreciate seeing. We're thrilled to be able to orchestrate a release campaign alongside Samuel Goldwyn that will invite audiences into this story."

Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971 when we find Smith as a recluse and disconnected from the world he once shot. After receiving one final assignment from Life Magazine editor Robert Hayes (Bill Nighy), Eugene must travel to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning. Ushered by an impassioned Japanese translator, Aileen (Minami) and encouraged by local villagers (Hiroyuki Sanada), Eugene's powerful images expose decades of gross negligence by the country's Chisso Corporation.

Minamata also stars Jun Kunimura, Ryo Kase, Asano Tadanobu and Akiko Iwase. The film is produced by Levitas for Metalwork Pictures and Depp for Infinitum Nihil, as well as producers Sam Sarkar, Bill Johnson, and Kevan Van Thompson.

The distribution partnership was brokered by Julie Sultan for ILBE and Peter Goldwyn for Samuel Goldwyn Films.

ILBE and Samuel Goldwyn previously teamed to release "Waiting for the Barbarians", the critically acclaimed film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee's prize-winning novel, starring johhny Depp, Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson and Greta Scacchi.

Download
File Description File size Downloads
Minamata draft 11-29-21 152 KB 0

Disclaimer

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
04:52pIERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINME : & Lady Bacardi Entertainment to Distribute Director..
PU
11/15IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINME : The film Christmas Thieves Lands on mayor US tv pla..
PU
11/15IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINME : The life of Roberto Cavalli becomes a film
PU
07/27"SUPPLY CHAIN BASKET BOND" : the second tranche is launched of the EUR 200 million program..
AQ
06/04IERVOLINO ENTERTAINMENT : Red Carpet in the “See Sicily” campaign to promote t..
PU
06/04IERVOLINO ENTERTAINMENT S P A : Red Carpet in the “See Sicily” campaign to pro..
PU
06/03IERVOLINO ENTERTAINMENT : the board approves the consolidated results as at 31 march 2021
PU
03/19Iervolino Entertainment S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2020IERVOLINO ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A. (BIT : IE) acquired 51% stake in Red Carpet Srl for 0.2 mi..
CI
2019Iervolino Entertainment S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of 9.75 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 177 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2021 17,7 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2021 21,8 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 100 M 113 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,87 €
Average target price 5,15 €
Spread / Average Target 79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Iervolino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Marziali Chief Financial Officer
Giorgio Paglioni COO, Executive Director & Senior Finance Manager
Maria Ruggiero Head-Treasury & Administration
Riccardo Tiscini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-27.16%113
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-39.46%12 877
TOHO CO., LTD.15.63%7 877
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-8.85%4 173
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-5.46%3 449
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-18.75%2 686