Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S p A : & Lady Bacardi Entertainment to Distribute Director Andrew Levitas' “Minamata” Starring Johnny Depp

North America Theatrical Release Set for December; Academy® Campaign Set in Motion

December 03, 2021 - Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment ("ILBE"), Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's public entertainment company listed on the AIM Italia market of the Italian Stock Exchange, announced today the company has acquired North American distribution rights to director Andrew Levitas' inspirational and timely drama Minamata starring Johnny Depp.

ILBE is partnering with Samuel Goldwyn Films to release Minamata in theaters beginning December 15, with a platformed theatrical rollout across the U.S. and Canada extending into 2022. Oscar® campaigns in several categories will coincide with the release.

From Hanway Films, Minamata was written by David K. Kessler, Stephen Deuters, Andrew Levitas and Jason Forman. The film received its World Premiere as a Berlinale Special Gala as part of the Berlin International Film Festival 2020.

Andrea Iervolino said, "Anchored by standout performances and stunning direction and craft artistry, Minamata is the kind of purposeful storytelling that sinks in with audiences and a movie they will appreciate seeing. We're thrilled to be able to orchestrate a release campaign alongside Samuel Goldwyn that will invite audiences into this story."

Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971 when we find Smith as a recluse and disconnected from the world he once shot. After receiving one final assignment from Life Magazine editor Robert Hayes (Bill Nighy), Eugene must travel to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning. Ushered by an impassioned Japanese translator, Aileen (Minami) and encouraged by local villagers (Hiroyuki Sanada), Eugene's powerful images expose decades of gross negligence by the country's Chisso Corporation.

Minamata also stars Jun Kunimura, Ryo Kase, Asano Tadanobu and Akiko Iwase. The film is produced by Levitas for Metalwork Pictures and Depp for Infinitum Nihil, as well as producers Sam Sarkar, Bill Johnson, and Kevan Van Thompson.

The distribution partnership was brokered by Julie Sultan for ILBE and Peter Goldwyn for Samuel Goldwyn Films.

ILBE and Samuel Goldwyn previously teamed to release "Waiting for the Barbarians", the critically acclaimed film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee's prize-winning novel, starring johhny Depp, Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson and Greta Scacchi.