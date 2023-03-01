Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S p A : TELL IT LIKE A WOMAN ARRIVES AT THE UNITED NATIONS WITH A SCREENING AT THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 3

Tell it like a Woman, a film produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and We Do It Together, will be screened at the UN Headquarters on March 3

Speeches by NU Under Secretary General, representatives of the Italian and Argentine missions, and Chiara Tilesi, founder and president of We Do It Together, are scheduled before the screening

Applause, a song featured in the film and produced by Diane Warren and Sofia Carson, is up for Oscars for Best Original Song.

Rome, February 27, 2023 - From Taormina to the United Nations, including an Oscar nomination with Applause, the film's song written by Diane Warren and performed by Sofia Carson. Tell it like a Woman, a hymn to women's empowerment produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and We Do It Together, arrives at the Glass Palace in New York on March 3 to mark the opening of UN Woman's work during the month of March dedicated to women.

The film, consisting of seven episodes, chronicles the courage and hardships of women all around the world, involving such directors as Maria Sole Tognazzi and Catherine Hardwicke and international actresses such as Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy and Cara Delevingne.

The screening, sponsored by UN Women, will take place in the UN Plenary Hall before representatives of the General Assembly and Under Secretary-General Melissa Fleming.

Italian Permanent Representative, Maurizio Massari, Argentine Permanent Representative, Maria del Carmen Squeff, and Chiara Tilesi, founder and president of the production company We Do It Together, will speak at the opening.

The New York screening precedes by a few days Oscar Night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the song is in the running to win the statuette for "Best Original Song", and is a step in the run-up to the Academy supported by Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's leading bank and a leader in supporting the Italian film industry with more than 2 billion euros in a decade allocated to audiovisual productions. The song was honored in November as Best Song in an Independent Film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and Diane Warren herself in the same month received an Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

"With Tell it like a Woman we wanted to tell the story of the courage that women demonstrate on a daily basis." Monika Bacardi, Managing Director Institutional Relations of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, commented. "We have always strongly believed in the mission of the film: to convey a message of strength and unity to all women. We are confident that, thanks to events like today's, we will be able to reach and raise awareness of more and more people all around the world about the challenges women face every day."

"We are very proud to be here today with a film like Tell it like a Woman, an Italian-made film that has achieved international success." Commented Andrea Iervolino, CEO of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. "With this production we reaffirm Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment's commitment to gender equality and confirm our commitment to promoting real cultural change with our projects, always with a high social commitment."

Tell it like a Woman

From Italy to Argentina, from India to the United States via Japan, Tell it like a woman directors Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucía Puenzo, Catherine Hardwicke, Leena Yadav, Mipo O, Taraji P. Henson, Lucia Bulgheroni and Silvia Carobbio have brought tales from true stories to the big screen - as in the case of Pepcy & Kim, a short film centered on the life of Kim Carter, a drug addict with a criminal past who struggles to free herself from her demons, and Elbows Deep, Catherine Hardwicke's short film centered on the story of the medical director of a Los Angeles center that provides health care to the homeless, Some shorts, on the other hand, are the product of the imagination of female screenwriters, as in the case of Sharing a Ride, a drama signed by Leena Yadav that tells

the story of a self-styled progressive's encounter with a transgender woman, an encounter that will force her to reexamine her own unconscious prejudices.