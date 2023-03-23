Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S p A : The BoD approves the Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022

Consolidated revenue at Euro 161 million, up 6% year-on-year in 2021 Debt-adjusted NFP strongly improved to EUR 23.1m, EUR 29.3m in

financial year 2021

Consolidated revenues of Euro 161.0 million (Euro 152.3 in 2021)

Consolidated EBIT at Euro 20.8 million, or 13% of total revenue, (Euro 24.4 million in 2021, with a margin of 16%)

Non-recurring costs of Euro 11.0 million related to a change in business strategy to optimise the long-term economic return of

certain productions with seasonal trend

certain productions with seasonal trend Net profit of Euro 3.5 million after non-recurring expenses (Euro 18.4 million in 2021)

- Adjusted Net Financial Position, debt, (due to IFRS 16 effects of 2.7 in the financial year) at Euro 23.1 million (Euro 29.3 million in the financial year 2021)

Backlog at Euro 172.9 million over the three years 2023-2025

For the financial year 2023, the forecast of a growth in revenues and capitalised works and a slightly lower margin dynamic are confirmed

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the annual financial statements and appointment of an auditor, on first

call on 14 April 2023. Proposal to allocate the profit for the year to the extraordinary reserve

The Board of Directors of ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) - a company active in the production of film and television content (Euronext Growth Milan - IT0005380602 - IE and Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE) - met today and approved the Consolidated Financial Report as well as the Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31

December 2022.