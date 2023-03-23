Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    IE   IT0005380602

IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(IE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:15 2023-03-23 pm EDT
1.068 EUR    0.00%
Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S P A : The BoD approves the Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022
PU
02:10pILBE, profit falls in 2022 while revenues rise
AN
03/13ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Pharmacosm the best; Energy at the tail end
AN
Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S p A : The BoD approves the Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022

03/23/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Consolidated revenue at Euro 161 million, up 6% year-on-year in 2021 Debt-adjusted NFP strongly improved to EUR 23.1m, EUR 29.3m in
financial year 2021

  • Consolidated revenues of Euro 161.0 million (Euro 152.3 in 2021)
  • Consolidated EBIT at Euro 20.8 million, or 13% of total revenue, (Euro 24.4 million in 2021, with a margin of 16%)
  • Non-recurring costs of Euro 11.0 million related to a change in business strategy to optimise the long-term economic return of
    certain productions with seasonal trend
  • Net profit of Euro 3.5 million after non-recurring expenses (Euro 18.4 million in 2021)
  • - Adjusted Net Financial Position, debt, (due to IFRS 16 effects of 2.7 in the financial year) at Euro 23.1 million (Euro 29.3 million in the financial year 2021)
  • Backlog at Euro 172.9 million over the three years 2023-2025
  • For the financial year 2023, the forecast of a growth in revenues and capitalised works and a slightly lower margin dynamic are confirmed
  • Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the annual financial statements and appointment of an auditor, on first
    call on 14 April 2023. Proposal to allocate the profit for the year to the extraordinary reserve

The Board of Directors of ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) - a company active in the production of film and television content (Euronext Growth Milan - IT0005380602 - IE and Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE) - met today and approved the Consolidated Financial Report as well as the Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31
December 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 157 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2022 28,7 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,3 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Average target price 3,05 €
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Iervolino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Marziali Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ruggiero Finance & Treasury Officer
Riccardo Tiscini Independent Director
Roberto di Mario Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-10.25%40
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.22.58%10 004
TOHO COMPANY LTD-2.66%6 507
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.1.86%4 460
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.4.19%3 809
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD40.27%2 386
