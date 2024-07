(Alliance News) - Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment Spa announced Monday that it has received the irrevocable resignation of director Francesco Libutti and motivated by additional professional commitments.

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment on Monday closed in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR0.47 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.