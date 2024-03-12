Consolidated Revenue in the range of Euro 167-173 million, up approximately 6% in average compared to Euro 161,0 million as at 31 December 2022

- Consolidated EBIT in the range of Euro 10-14 million, or approximately 6%-8% of total revenue (Euro 20,8 million in 2022, with a margin of 13%)

- EBIT net of non-recurring costs in the range of Euro 9-13 million, or approximately 6%-7% of total revenue (Euro 9,8 million in 2022, with a margin of 6%)

- Debt-adjusted NFP at approximately Euro 39 million (Euro 23.1 million as of 31 December 2022)

- 2023 Guidance exceeded, both at top line and margins level, with Debt NFP improved compared to market consensus

Rome, 11 March 2024 - The Board of Directors of ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) - a company active in the production of

film and television content (Euronext Growth Milan - IT0005380602 - IE and Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE) - met today

examined and approved preliminary consolidated results for the year 2023 prepared in accordance with IAS/IFRS. The Meeting of the Board

of Directors to examine and approve the draft separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 will be held on Friday 22 March 2024.

