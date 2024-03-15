The Board of Directors of ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) - a company active in the production of film and television content (Euronext Growth Milan -IT0005380602 -IE and Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE) - notifies to have received some clarifications and confirmations from shareholder Ms. Monika Bacardi about her own full commitment towards ILBE, as always showed over time.
