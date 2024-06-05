ILBE: NOTICE OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS

Rome, June 03, 2024 - ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) - a company active in the production of film and television content (Euronext Growth Milan - IT0005380602 - IE and Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE) - announces, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, that on June 03, 2024, it received from the shareholder MB Media S.A. and from Sport Finance S.A. the communication of sale and purchase, respectively, of 8,625,000 ordinary shares.

This transaction constitutes a substantial change in the shareholding structure corresponding to 24% of the share capital, as indicated in the table below:

According to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, the names of the significant shareholders of the Issuer will also be available on the Company's website