ILBE: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE STATUTORY AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

Consolidated revenue at Euro 172.6 million, up 7% year-on-year in 2022

Net Profit of Euro 4.7 million, up 37% year-on-year in 2022

- EBIT net of non-recurring costs at Euro 10.4 million, +7% vs Euro 9.8 million as at 31 December 2022

- Adjusted Net Financial Position, debt, equal to Euro 39.3 million (Euro 23.1 million as at 31 December 2022), for the investments during the period

- Backlog of Euro 123.3 millions over the three financial years 2024- 2026

- The 2023 guidance has been exceeded, both in terms of revenues and margins, and Net Financial Debt has improved compared to market estimates

- Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on first call on 12 April 2024. Proposal to allocate the profit for the year to the extraordinary reserve

Rome, 22 March 2024 - The Board of Directors of ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) - a company active in the production of film and television content (Euronext Growth Milan - IT0005380602 - IE and Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE) - met today and approved the Consolidated Financial Report as well as the Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The 2023 guidance has been exceeded both in terms of revenues and margins; Net Financial Debt is improving compared to market estimates (analysts' consensus), as are all figures. The Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting has been convened for the approval of the financial statements, in the first call on April 12, 2024, and for the renewal of the board of directors and the board of statutory auditors for the period 2024-26. The Board of Directors has proposed to allocate the net profit to extraordinary reserve.