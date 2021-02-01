Log in
IES Holdings, Inc.

IES HOLDINGS, INC.

(IESC)
IES HOLDINGS, INC. 
News

IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

02/01/2021
HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2021 first quarter results before the market opens on Friday, February 5, 2021.

About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that design and install integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 5,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Contact: Tracy McLauchlin, CFO
IES Holdings, Inc.
713-860-1500


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 191 M - -
Net income 2020 41,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 20,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 945 M 945 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 5 229
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart IES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
IES Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Lund Gendell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Gendell Director
Tracy A. McLauchlin CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Donald L. Luke Independent Director
Joseph Leo Dowling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.22%945
VINCI SA-5.88%52 249
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 395
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.57%25 715
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 670
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.37%17 395
