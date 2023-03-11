Copyright BusinessAMBE

Within the European Central Bank , disagreement is growing over interest rate policy in the coming months. Should the ECB take its foot off the brake pedal - the position of the "doves" - or continue with major interest rate hikes, which the "hawks" are pushing for?

On the agenda: Next Thursday is just around the corner. That's when the European Central Bank will announce its interest rate decision.

What we know for sure: That decision itself will not be a surprise: President Christine Lagarde hinted last time that the ECB will raise interest rates . The observation that core inflation (excluding the highly volatile components of energy and unprocessed food) continues to rise in the euro zone only makes that scenario more likely.

The deposit rate, the fee banks receive on the money they park at national central banks, would then rise to 3.00 percent. That creates more room for banks to raise interest rates on savings accounts.

, the fee banks receive on the money they park at national central banks, would then rise to 3.00 percent. That creates more room for banks to raise interest rates on savings accounts. The refinancing rate, the main guiding short-term credit, then climbs to 3.50 percent.

The big question: Economists say the issue is not so much what comes out of Thursday, but what interest rate hikes will be considered for the months after. Opinions vary.

Economists at ABN Amro expect another 50 basis point rate hike in May and 25 basis points in June. That would cause deposit rates to peak at 3.75 percent, after which the central bank would pause. They think the ECB will not start rate cuts until December.

The ING economists see a rate hike of only 25 basis points in May, as in June. They too expect the ECB to leave interest rates unchanged for a while after that.

The Oxford Economics think tank, like ABN Amro, expects the peak of deposit rates to be at 3.75 percent this year, so another 75 basis points of rate hikes are coming after Thursday in the coming months.

Doves versus hawks

The contrast: Over the past few days, some of the top leaders within the ECB , including central bankers, sent divergent signals. This suggests that the debate over upcoming interest rate hikes will become heated.

The "doves" (doves) argue for a delay in interest rate hikes, fearing that the abrupt interest rate shocks will curtail economic growth. They are found mainly among central bankers in southern European euro countries such as Spain , Greece and Italy , but chief economist Philip Lane is also included in this camp.

The "hawks" (hawks) favor large interest rate increases as inflation is not tamed. Germany, the Netherlands and Austria traditionally form the core of that "strict" line.

The incident: Robert Holzmann , Austria's central banker, is perhaps the fiercest hawk. He argued early this week for interest rate hikes of 50 basis points in both March, May, June and July. That would thus bring the deposit rate to 4.50 percent.

That led to an unusual rebuke two days later from Ignazio Visco , the governor of the Banca d'Italia. "I do not appreciate my colleagues' statements about future and long-term interest rate increases," he declared, pointing out that the ECB had agreed on a "meeting-by-meeting" approach.

Pierre Wunsch, the governor of the National Bank of Belgium, incidentally also hinted at further increases, albeit less pronounced and toward a deposit rate around 4 percent. He is counted among the hawks by the Bloomberg financial news agency.

Conclusion: ECB Chairwoman Christine Lagarde , in that open bickering, may be lucky to have a week's before an interest rate decision. Or how a boring technocratic decision can still send emotions soaring.

