Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. IEX Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEX   NL0010556726

IEX GROUP N.V.

(IEX)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:30 2022-11-30 am EST
1.650 EUR   -2.94%
03:24pIex N : J.C.R. Kramer - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen
PU
11/04Iex N : R.F. Groen - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen
PU
11/04ABN AMRO -Sandra Phlippen appointed professor by special appointment of Sustainable Banking
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

IEX N : J.C.R. Kramer - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen

11/30/2022 | 03:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back J.C.R. Kramer - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction30 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyJ.C.R. Kramer
  • Issuing institutionIEX Group N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce12016134
  • Place of residenceMeeuwen
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares222.310,00 Number of voting rights222.310,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding5,66 % Directly real5,66 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding5,66 % Directly real5,66 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 30 November 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Attachments

Disclaimer

IEX Group NV published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IEX GROUP N.V.
03:24pIex N : J.C.R. Kramer - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen
PU
11/04Iex N : R.F. Groen - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen
PU
11/04ABN AMRO -Sandra Phlippen appointed professor by special appointment of Sustainable Ban..
AQ
10/21ABN AMRO Open to launch wheelchair tennis tournament for women in 2023
AQ
10/06ABN AMRO launches learning journey for more inclusive products and services
AQ
09/22IEX GROUP N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/02Iex N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/02IEX Group N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/27Elkem ASA - New credit facilities of EUR 1,000,000,000
AQ
06/27Elkem ASA - New credit facilities of EUR 1,000,000,000
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,50 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
Net income 2021 0,65 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
Net Debt 2021 2,21 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,49 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart IEX GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
IEX Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IEX GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter van Sommeren Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Paul Ferdinand de Vries Chairman
Hans Poul Veldhuyzen van Zanten Non-Executive Director
Gerben P. Hettinga Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Yam Head-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IEX GROUP N.V.-15.00%7
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.43%344 612
NETFLIX, INC.-53.36%125 033
PROSUS N.V.-18.03%83 050
AIRBNB, INC.-42.71%60 392
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.79%55 365