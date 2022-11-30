IEX N : J.C.R. Kramer - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen
J.C.R. Kramer - IEX Group N.V. - Meeuwen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 30 nov 2022
Person obliged to notify J.C.R. Kramer
Issuing institution IEX Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 12016134
Place of residence Meeuwen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares222.310,00
Number of voting rights222.310,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding5,66 %
Directly real5,66 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding5,66 %
Directly real5,66 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 30 November 2022
Share information
Sales 2021
4,50 M
4,64 M
4,64 M
Net income 2021
0,65 M
0,67 M
0,67 M
Net Debt 2021
2,21 M
2,28 M
2,28 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
6,49 M
6,69 M
6,69 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,60x
EV / Sales 2021
2,24x
Nbr of Employees
21
Free-Float
49,3%
