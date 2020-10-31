Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ifa systems AG    IS8   DE0007830788

IFA SYSTEMS AG

(IS8)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient communication platform in the USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 03:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ifa systems AG / Key word(s): Takeover
ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient communication platform in the USA

31-Oct-2020 / 08:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient communication platform in the USA

ifa united itech Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), a 100% subsidiary of ifa systems AG, acquires an 80 percent majority stake in Sophrona Solutions, Inc. based in North Oaks, Minnesota (USA) with effect from October 31, 2020. With almost 2,000 installations, Sophrona is a leading portal platform in the USA for online communication between patients and doctors in ophthalmology. In 2019, the company generated revenues of USD 1.6 million.

With this acquisition, ifa systems significantly increases its presence in the American market and creates new growth potential. At the same time, the cooperation provides access to the European market for Sophrona and its open standard solutions. With this strategic transaction, ifa systems AG further expands its position as an integration platform for ophthalmologists and eye clinics.

The purchase price is within a low single-digit million range, financed from existing liquid funds in ifa systems. Sophrona will be included in ifa's consolidated financial statements from the date of the acquisition. The board does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on the group financial result for the year 2020, which is expected to be between EUR 0.2 - 0.5mn (EBIT) for the fiscal year.

Contact:
Jörg Polis fon. +49-2234-933670 
email. joerg.polis@ifasystems.de

31-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ifa systems AG
Augustinusstraße 11 b
50226 Frechen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2234 93367-0
Fax: +49 (0)2234 93367-30
E-mail: info@ifasystems.de
Internet: www.ifasystems.de
ISIN: DE0007830788
WKN: 783078
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144470

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1144470  31-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144470&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IFA SYSTEMS AG
03:20aIFA SYSTEMS AG : ifa systems acquires majority stake in leading ophthalmology pa..
EQ
03:15aIFA SYSTEMS AG : ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient ..
EQ
04/28IFA : confirms the very good year 2019
EQ
03/06IFA : reaches the raised targets in 2019
EQ
2019IFA SYSTEMS AG : ifa systems with strong first half 2019
EQ
2019IFA : Subsidiary of ifa systems AG enters into database license contract
EQ
2019IFA : Major order for subsidiary of ifa systems AG
EQ
2019IFA : Annual General Meeting of ifa systems AG
EQ
2019IFA SYSTEMS AG : Combining strengths: ifa systems AG with new strategic major sh..
EQ
2019IFA SYSTEMS AG :
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,88 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net income 2020 0,14 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 108x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 14,9 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart IFA SYSTEMS AG
Duration : Period :
ifa systems AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IFA SYSTEMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 €
Last Close Price 5,40 €
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jörg Polis Chairman-Management Board
Nick Smit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Rambach Vice President-Operations & Administration
Christoph Reinartz Chief Information Officer
Robert Gaulke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IFA SYSTEMS AG-26.03%17
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.91.99%42 937
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED125.00%35 890
OMNICELL, INC.5.91%3 795
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED44.92%2 406
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.9.36%2 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group