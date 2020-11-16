Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  IFabric Corp.    IFA   CA45172X2032

IFABRIC CORP.

(IFA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/16 03:27:17 pm
3.94 CAD   -0.25%
05:55pHylton Karon and Susan Karon File Early Warning Reports
NE
05:50pHylton Karon and Susan Karon File Early Warning Reports
NE
09/18IFABRIC : Signs exclusive distribution agreement for africa
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hylton Karon and Susan Karon File Early Warning Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 05:55pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2020) - Hylton Karon and Susan Karon (collectively the "Karons"), announced that they have filed early warning reports related to a gift of 9,436,060 common shares ("Common Shares") of iFabric Corp. (the "Issuer") from Susan Karon to her spouse Hylton Karon.

Upon completion of the transfer, Hylton Karon beneficially owns and has control of 19,025,285 Common Shares of the Issuer which represents approximately 71.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as calculated in accordance with National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Insider Bids. Prior to completing the transfer of Common Shares, Hylton Karon held 9,589,225 Common Shares which represented 36.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and following completion of the transaction he holds 19,025,285 Common Shares representing 71.9% of the outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. Prior to completion of the transfer Susan Karon held 9,436,060 Common Shares representing approximately 35.6% of the outstanding shares. Following completion of the transfer Susan Karon indirectly holds 141,065 shares of the Issuer representing approximately 0.5% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were transferred as a gift from Susan Karon, Hylton Karon's spouse. Mr. Karon's view of the Issuer and investment may change, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, from time to time. Mr. Karon, on an individual or joint basis, may increase or dispose of some or all of their ownership in the Issuer or may continue to hold his current position.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of early warning reports dated November 16, 2020. A copy of the early warning reports relating to the transfer will be available under the Issuer's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Hylton Karon
CEO and Director
iFabric Corp.
Phone: 647-297-9815
Email: hiltonk@ifabriccorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68326


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IFABRIC CORP.
05:55pHylton Karon and Susan Karon File Early Warning Reports
NE
05:50pHylton Karon and Susan Karon File Early Warning Reports
NE
09/18IFABRIC : Signs exclusive distribution agreement for africa
AQ
09/17IFABRIC : Signs exclusive distribution agreement for africa
PU
08/18IFABRIC : Reports results for its third quarter and nine months ended june 30, 2..
PU
06/16IFABRIC : IIROC Trade Resumption - IFA
AQ
06/15IFABRIC : IIROC Trading Halt - IFA
AQ
05/13iFabric Corp Announces Reliance on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief
NE
05/11iFabric Corp Announces Antiviral and Antibacterial Textile Treatment Is Effec..
NE
03/20IFABRIC : Announces Update of Operations in Compliance with the Ontario Governme..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 7,98 M 7,98 M
Net income 2019 -1,30 M -0,99 M -0,99 M
Net cash 2019 0,55 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 105 M 80,0 M 79,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart IFABRIC CORP.
Duration : Period :
iFabric Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IFABRIC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hylton Karon President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mark A. Cochran Chairman
Hilton Price CFO, Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Mark Greenspan Independent Director
Giancarlo Beevis Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IFABRIC CORP.329.35%79
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE13.41%279 627
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL25.34%103 289
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-13.44%60 649
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-1.92%46 153
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.40.48%42 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group